the viral trend on TikTok

No matter how addicted we are to TikTok, sometimes it is very difficult to keep up with all the types of ‘aesthetics’ that are emerging, basically, every two weeks. Forget the trends of the spring-summer season that last six months, in the social network of videos, fashions come and go at an incredible speed. Although the positive part is that sometimes several coexist at the same time, allowing us to adopt the ones that best suit our ‘roll’. Thus, the ‘that girl’ is perfect for girls who love cycling tights and practice pilates. Meanwhile, the ‘YSL girls’ stick to leopard print and black even in summer and the ‘coconut girls’ invent a tropical paradise wherever they go. Well, the latest trend that has gone viral with more than 20.4 million views is the #coastalgranddaughter ‘aesthetic’. Do you like beach houses, baking desserts and reading on the beach with a glass of wine? Then you may have found your style for this summer.

What is the ‘coastal granddaugher aesthetic’?

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Initially called ‘coastal chic’ (coastal style), it is a trend inspired by the protagonist of those movies that are shown on Saturday afternoon. In them, the granddaughter visits her grandmother (usually Meryl Streep or Martha Stewart) who lives in a house on the edge of the beach and has a little garden with flowers. And a dog, specifically a border collie. At the lifestyle level, the ‘coastal granddaughter’ is dedicated to having picnics in her grandmother’s garden, reading on the beach, taking a ride on the family boat and having a glass of wine with her grandmother on the porch . At the level of style, which is what interests us, aesthetics is everything that feminine and romantic girls dream of.

Dresses, ‘baggy’ shirts and floral bikinis

What clothes should you have in your closet to be a ‘coastal granddaughter’? The first and most essential thing is, without a doubt, a long ‘boho’ dress with a flower print. The next thing would be linen garments such as shorts and shirt sets, as well as long pajama bottoms. White ribbed tank tops are also key, as are beige knit jumpers for summer nights. At the color level, the palette consists of two colors: white and light blue. These can be mixed through plain garments, but also with prints, the most recurrent being that of sailor stripes and the one with mini flowers, who wears a lot in bikinis and dresses.

This content is imported from Pinterest. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

How to combine these clothes? Sets are definitely your wild card. You can wear the shirt open with a white tank top; or if you can’t open some shirt buttons and let a bralette peek out. To go out for a walk, you can wear a white mini dress with a sailor striped sweater tied on the shoulders or a thin cardigan. At night, go for a turtleneck sweatshirt with white jeans.

‘Vintage’ bags, hair clips and pearl necklaces

It’s TikTok’s first that no ‘look’ is complete without its good dose of accessories. For this reason, we bring you a small selection with all the essentials for you to incorporate into your ‘coastal granddaughter’ outfits. A ‘vintage’ oval bag is your best friend, but you can also opt for maxi cloth bags to go down to the beach or the local market. Hair clips are another essential to achieve that relaxed look, especially when you’re at home in your pajamas (of course shirt and pants).

This content is imported from Pinterest. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Scarves are also a good option if you like a more bohemian air, ‘scrunchies’ are great for making a very ‘aesthetic’ bow and if you want a more functional hat to protect yourself from the sun, try a white ‘bucket hat’. As for jewellery, pearl necklaces and earrings are essential, since they seem to be inherited from our grandmother, but if they aren’t really your thing, you can opt for fine gold pendants and discreet hoop earrings.

The last step would be to get classic flat sandals and white sneakers to alternate according to the plan you have each day and that would be it. This would be everything you need to have in your wardrobe to become the perfect ‘coastal granddaughter’ this summer. Now all we need is a grandmother like Meryl Streep and a wardrobe with all these ideal clothes and accessories.

Silvia Gomez

Fashion Collaborator

Silvia is a fashion and grooming journalist and stylist.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io