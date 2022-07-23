The trailer for the tv series “I Am Groot”

The official poster of the animated series I Am Groot

Marvel Studios presented the first trailer for the animated series I Am Grootstarring the sentient tree of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in its “baby” version.

I Am Groot will consist of 5 shorts, all of which will be made available worldwide on the Disney + platform on August 10th. For the occasion, the actor Vin Diesel has given back the face (and the voice, in the original version) to the protagonist, while Bradley Cooper returns in the role of Rocket Raccoon.

The series – animated with a hyper-realistic style – was created by Ryan Little, who has previously worked as an assistant to the production of the TV series. Agent Carter, Dare devil And Jessica Jones and coordinator of the writers on Runaways And What If…?. Kirsten Lepore (Adventure Time, Summer Camp Island).

Below, the trailer for I Am Groot:

Groot’s character made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Guardians of the Galaxy of 2014, where it appeared in an adult version. At the end of that film, Groot sacrificed himself, only to be reborn as Baby Groot, seen in the next Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 of 2017. The hero then re-appeared in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and recently Thor: Love and Thunder.

In the comics, Groot was created in 1960 by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers as a menacing alien who came to Earth to conquer it. In the new millennium the character was then completely re-invented in the form in which we know him now by screenwriters Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning to join the Guardians of the Galaxy following the comic event. Annihilation of 2006.

