The terrible failure of Nicolás Benedetti in the match Mazatlán FC vs Atlético San Luis

Nicholas Benedetti committed what is so far the bear of the Opening Tournament 2022 of the MX League this Matchday 4 in the match between Mazatlán FC and Atlético de San Luis, by missing a “sung” goal a few centimeters from the rival frame.

At minute 67 and with the score tied at one goal, Yoel Bárcenas cut on the left edge of the rival area and took a great cross that left “Poeta” Benedetti completely alone in front of Marcelo Barovero’s goal.

However, the Colombian player wanted to “slap” the ball and could not make contact correctly, so, incredibly, he ended up sending his shot into the side of the Atlético de San Luis goal.

Benedetti himself, like his teammates and everyone present at the Kraken Stadium, did not seem to believe the tremendous opportunity that had been wasted to get ahead on the scoreboard.

Even this action ended up costing Mazatlán the victory, because thanks to a spectacular performance by Nicolás Vikonis, goalkeeper of the Cañoneros, the duel ended tied at one goal.