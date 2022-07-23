the story of a beef, even before rhymes

Waiting for the release of the new album by Kendrick Lamar, we are retracing his discography, appreciated almost by the unanimity of the listeners. If we say almost it’s because there is someone who doesn’t seem to like Kendrick’s way of doing things: we’re talking about Drakean artist with whom they have exchanged numerous digs over the years.

But theirs is a beef that goes beyond rhymes, it’s just about the approach to music. Let’s try to analyze it together.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake: the infinite beef, between two opposite visions of rap

We are in the early 1910s. The US scene has changed radically compared to a few years before and young rappers, who have come to stay, acquire increasingly important positions. Among them are obviously Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Although with different backgrounds, they have some common traits. Both have found the general public thanks to a “mentor”, Lil Wayne for the first, Dr. Dre for the second and they use rap in a different way from their predecessors. Rap for them is a real escape valve in which to also show their fragility and it is exactly this that makes them appreciate a lot by the public, perhaps a little fed up with braggart rappers.

In this transitional period K. Dot and The Boy seem to get along well and have a very good affinity on the beat. So much so that Kendrick will star in a beautiful one interludes soloist on the album Take Care by Drake, while the latter will be present in the single Poetic Justice of the Compton rapper. They also appear together in the hit Fucking Problems by A $ AP Rocky, showing affinity and style in this banger as well.

But the personal and sincere approach to rap for Drake and Kendrick is different. If the former sometimes seems to emphasize his feelings and use them to create successes, the latter proves to be much more closed, using rap as a means to communicate something that goes beyond the moment. Something to stay. Despite an intimate and introspective rap for both, this difference in approach will emerge in 2013, within the famous song Control.

Control: a track capable of splitting the American scene

As mentioned, as soon as success arrives, Drake and Kendrick show that they have a very different approach, especially in how they use rap to convey their message. Drake takes every possible opportunity to make stanzas or participations, to show the whole world that with his sentimental rap he managed to get money, women and success; on the contrary, Kendrick seems to measure more the holdings of him and to make them an event every time it happens. And in 2013 the collaboration of him in the song Control by Big Sean was truly an event.

Despite being a guest artist, he takes center stage with a crazy verse in which he bluntly says he respects everyone, but wants to kill all the main rappers in the scene. He does it by naming the main actors of the 2013 scene: J. Cole, Meek Mill, Drake, Big KRIT, Wale, Pusha T, ASAP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator and Mac Miller. Without a doubt a strong and raw verse, which demonstrates how rap for Kendrick is not just a game or a means to get rich, but represents his life, for which he would be willing to do anything.

Some of the artists mentioned have understood the metaphor, while others have not appreciated this at all, on the contrary they have taken it very personally.

This is the case of Drake, who has tied it to his finger and in the course of many subsequent songs, has launched more or less hidden digs at Kendrick to reaffirm his central role in the scene. A bit like saying to him: “I’m still here at the top, you haven’t killed me yet“.

The numbers prove him right, because in the last decade he has probably been the most listened to and most impactful rapper in the world.

The feud continues

Over the years, the episodes of tension between the two have been numerous and almost always subtle.

There are many traces with references to the opponent (or presumed such). Drake’s first response comes in The Languagefollowed by Kendrick’s counter-answer to BET Award 2013 with a freestyle in which he criticizes Drake quite explicitly.

Drake later denied a reference to Kendrick in that piece, but it was too late now. Over the years K. Dot has published Pay for it, Darkside / Gone And Deep Water in which there were references to the difference in approach to rap between him and Drake.

Surely when Drake’s “ghostwriting scandal” broke out, Kendrick earned points and did not fail to remember it in King Kunta.

You goat-mouth mammyf * cker

I was gonna kill a couple rappers, but they did it to themselves

Everybody’s suicidal, they ain’t even need my help

On the other hand, Drake potentially responded with Used To And 4PM In Calabasas.

Recall that the Certified Lover Boy has had quite a few heated dissensions over the years, with Kanye, Meek Mill and Kid Cudi all resolved and with Pusha-T continuing. For this reason, each bar aimed at the “opps” depending on the interpretation could be addressed to one of these, to Kendrick or none. He has also shown, for example with Meek Mill, that despite the apparent good manners, he knows how to use rap to make powerful diss-tracks.

However, he gave the impression that he never wanted to go into a real dissing with Kendrick, but preferred to tease him by showing his achievements. Kendrick, on the other hand, has always shown himself to be very precise in his references to Drake, without ever sinking the blow.

Coming to more recent times, some listeners have noticed references to Kendrick in No friends in the industryas well as a reference to Drake in Family tiespresent in The Melodic Blue by Baby Keem.

The feud continues, so in the new Kendrick record there may still be references to Drake. Because theirs is not a real dissing, it is a propaganda to his own vision of rap, of two rappers similar in some ways, polar opposites for others.

In any case, the enormous impact on the music by both must be acknowledged.

With rap, Drake has brought the problems of his complex soul to the whole world, while Kendrick has used his rap to touch the soul of the whole world. Two opposite approaches, albeit united by a considerable sensitivity.