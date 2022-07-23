The painful reason why Luis Miguel and Jaime Camil ended their friendship

The life of Luis Miguel has always been surrounded by controversy, because thanks to her biographical series of Netflix We were able to see some of the moments that marked his life and some of the people who most influenced him, including his group of friends who over the years have revealed some of his teenage adventures, including this Jaime Camil With whom a few years ago he ended his friendship, but because they distanced themselves, then we will tell you about it.

Let’s remember that During his youth, Luis Miguel surrounded himself with a group of friends who are famous today. we could say that they were his ccompanions of parties, trips and adventures, and although it seemed that over time they would be together through thick and thin, it wasn’t like that with everyone because today they don’t even talk to some anymore, such is the case of Jaime Camil.

Jaime Camil and Luis Miguel They are two of the most beloved personalities in the entertainment world in Mexico, and the relationship between them has existed since they were little, since El Sol was closely linked to the Camils.

The friendship between Camil and Luis Miguel began when the actor’s father helped “El Sol de México” when he had some problems, so the interpreter of “La Incondicional” took a lot of affection for him and his family.

So much was the appreciation that Luis Miguel towards the family that he even had a love relationship with Jaime’s sister, Isabella Camil.

Why do Jaime Camil and Luis Miguel no longer get along?

Much has been speculated about the estrangement of these two great friends, and it is speculated that Sofia Vergara had to do with this.

Well, Jaime Camil had an affair with the Colombian and at the end of this Luis Miguel began to go out with her, which made more than one of the middle of the shows speculate that this was what caused the rupture of the friendship between the two.

However, the actor revealed in an interview for the golden scorpionthat that was not the reason why they stopped talking and hanging out.

“Nothing… well, it lowers all of you, but it’s Luis Miguel, but everything’s fine”

That is why for years it was speculated what was the reason that led these great friends to distance themselves. The response that Camil’s mother gave, Tony Starrin the biographical book of Luis Rey, “Oro de rey”, in which He stated that the distancing from El Sol de México occurred because the singer began to travel a lot to the United States, which meant that he did not spend much time in Mexico and could not see Jaime often.

In another interview, he stated that:At first it is very dazzling to be friends with someone like Luis Miguel, but then you mature and this is not cool”.

