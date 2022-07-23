The number 29/2022 of the weekly “535-Popular informer of Capri and Anacapri” is online. DOWNLOAD THE PDF

The number 29/2022 of the weekly “535-Popular informer of Capri and Anacapri” is online. DOWNLOAD PDF | Capri News

















































































Issue 29 of 23 July 2022 of the weekly “535-Popular Informer of Capri and Anacapri” is online. The main topics of this issue. A year ago the death of Emanuele: garrison on the site of the tragedy still remained without guilty Where had we stayed? action The former hotel in abandonment: broken windows, waste receptacle, bird dens Emanuele Melillo, garrison in via Provinciale Marina Grande one year after the tragedy The guarded parking management service on Molo Pennello has been entrusted for three months This is no good: poor maintenance and indecent spectacle at Villa Jovis The crazy summer of “all down to earth”: those who lie down on the hot asphalt and those who travel by hydrofoil lying down He violates the pass, convicted, stopped and reported The forbidden dive in the Blue Grotto costs a hefty fine to a Neapolitan influencer A dead seafarer and another seriously injured on a ship: open investigation White night in Anacapri, a voice out of the chorus: “Nightmare for those who wanted to rest” Lina Sastri at the inauguration of Carla Chiusano’s “Pianeta Terra” exhibition Andrea Bocelli and Jamie Cullum, extraordinary evening in Anacapri All crazy for Katy Perry: the star in Capri for the D&G commercial directed by Sorrentino Fabrizio Corona, romantic holiday in Capri with Sara Barbieri The classifieds page The culture page: Articles for the Landscape Conference CLICK ON “DOWNLOAD” TO SAVE AND EASILY READ THE NEWSPAPER FROM A PC, SMARTPHONE OR TABLET informer 29 2022

