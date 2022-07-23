The number 29/2022 of the weekly “535-Popular informer of Capri and Anacapri” is online. DOWNLOAD THE PDF




The number 29/2022 of the weekly “535-Popular informer of Capri and Anacapri” is online. DOWNLOAD PDF | Capri News






















Issue 29 of 23 July 2022 of the weekly “535-Popular Informer of Capri and Anacapri” is online.

The main topics of this issue.

A year ago the death of Emanuele: garrison on the site of the tragedy still remained without guilty

Where had we stayed? action

The former hotel in abandonment: broken windows, waste receptacle, bird dens

Emanuele Melillo, garrison in via Provinciale Marina Grande one year after the tragedy

The guarded parking management service on Molo Pennello has been entrusted for three months

This is no good: poor maintenance and indecent spectacle at Villa Jovis

The crazy summer of “all down to earth”: those who lie down on the hot asphalt and those who travel by hydrofoil lying down

He violates the pass, convicted, stopped and reported

The forbidden dive in the Blue Grotto costs a hefty fine to a Neapolitan influencer

A dead seafarer and another seriously injured on a ship: open investigation

White night in Anacapri, a voice out of the chorus: “Nightmare for those who wanted to rest”

Lina Sastri at the inauguration of Carla Chiusano’s “Pianeta Terra” exhibition

Andrea Bocelli and Jamie Cullum, extraordinary evening in Anacapri

All crazy for Katy Perry: the star in Capri for the D&G commercial directed by Sorrentino

Fabrizio Corona, romantic holiday in Capri with Sara Barbieri

The classifieds page

The culture page: Articles for the Landscape Conference

CLICK ON “DOWNLOAD” TO SAVE AND EASILY READ THE NEWSPAPER FROM A PC, SMARTPHONE OR TABLET informer 29 2022

Tags:

You Might also Like


Information on privacy and cookies






Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker