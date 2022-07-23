The number 29/2022 of the weekly “535-Popular informer of Capri and Anacapri” is online. DOWNLOAD THE PDF
Issue 29 of 23 July 2022 of the weekly “535-Popular Informer of Capri and Anacapri” is online.
The main topics of this issue.
A year ago the death of Emanuele: garrison on the site of the tragedy still remained without guilty
Where had we stayed? action
The former hotel in abandonment: broken windows, waste receptacle, bird dens
Emanuele Melillo, garrison in via Provinciale Marina Grande one year after the tragedy
The guarded parking management service on Molo Pennello has been entrusted for three months
This is no good: poor maintenance and indecent spectacle at Villa Jovis
The crazy summer of “all down to earth”: those who lie down on the hot asphalt and those who travel by hydrofoil lying down
He violates the pass, convicted, stopped and reported
The forbidden dive in the Blue Grotto costs a hefty fine to a Neapolitan influencer
A dead seafarer and another seriously injured on a ship: open investigation
White night in Anacapri, a voice out of the chorus: “Nightmare for those who wanted to rest”
Lina Sastri at the inauguration of Carla Chiusano’s “Pianeta Terra” exhibition
Andrea Bocelli and Jamie Cullum, extraordinary evening in Anacapri
All crazy for Katy Perry: the star in Capri for the D&G commercial directed by Sorrentino
Fabrizio Corona, romantic holiday in Capri with Sara Barbieri
The classifieds page
The culture page: Articles for the Landscape Conference
