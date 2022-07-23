The Northman: Living and Thinking Like a Viking

After seeing **The Witch made in 2015 by Robert Eggers was convinced of having found an original, powerful American director with his own approach and style. Conviction deepened with *The Lighthouse 2019. Eggers’ films impacted me due to the narrative and aesthetic radicalism with which they develop the characters in a space-time of the past where reality and myth merge. In The witch is a family of settlers who experiences in the isolation of the countryside the presence of a malevolent spirit, in *The lighthouse They are two watchmen of different ages who wage a competition of dialogues and experiences with marine myths and legends and aggressive seagulls. After seeing **The Northman In his most recent film, I have no doubt that Robert Eggers resorts to stories from the past out of interest in how human beings lived, perceived and thought in the past and how they organized their life, family and society. In Eggers’ films, nature, the human condition and destiny merge with spirits, myths and legends. His films invite anthropological reflections.

For ***north manhis first big-budget studio film, Eggers and his Icelandic screenwriter Sjon Sigurdsson – also a screenwriter for Lamb -, were based on the saga of Amleth (either Amlethus), medieval Scandinavian legendary figure, from whom Shakespeare had drawn inspiration for his play Hamlet. The film begins with the return of Amleth’s father, the Viking king Aurvan, from the war and the monarch’s announcement that his twelve-year-old son had to prepare to succeed him. The boy goes through the initiation rite, swears to defend the honor of the lineage and watches as the king dies at the hands of Amleth’s uncle, brother of the father who appropriates the crown, kidnaps Amleth’s mother and has the heir killed. . Amleth is spared but vows to avenge his father, save his mother, and kill the murderous uncle.

Years later Amleth has become a strong and violent beast-man who belongs to a savage gang that raids villages, kills the inhabitants and burns down the houses. The man has developed his physical strength but his mind is still obsessed with one goal: to avenge his father. The seasons and experiences he goes through to carry out his revenge require a series of physical, spiritual and emotional tests that the film narrates through the chapters of a tale of yesteryear.

To infuse authenticity into the perception, thought, and emotions of a Viking in the Middle Ages, Eggers sought the most detailed historicity of locations, costumes, ships, and dwellings. He hired a linguist to recreate the sound expression of the characters who growl, roar, howl and speak in a clipped manner. The world of the Vikings is a masculine universe, the few female characters are contradictory like the mother, intelligent and wise like the slave Olga or mysterious like the blind seer who predicts her destiny. The destiny and will of the gods is also a power that no one doubts. It is part of human nature just like violence and betrayal. I wonder if the power of love that we see at the end of the film was a concession by the director to Hollywood conventions. As is the impressive cast of actors that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Anya Taylor-Joy and Claes Bang.

Annemarie Meier