The motels | News from Majorca

Thanks to many movies and series that we saw in childhood, we discovered that in the United States there are some very peculiar establishments to spend the night called motels, which are usually located next to more or less mysterious roads, somewhat lost or little traveled.

An illuminated sign, a semi-enclosed space, a receptionist who usually asks very few questions or none at all, a room, a bed, a bathroom, a television with which to distract himself a little, a bedside table, perhaps also a bible and a telephone. This was, for example, the motel in the movie Psychosisnot particularly recommended – the motel, not the movie – as I think we all know well.

Even so, if we exclude that specific establishment, I think that even today motels continue to produce in us, in general, a strange fascination or attraction, not entirely explainable, because after all, they are not especially warm or welcoming places, but rather somewhat cold and aseptic, and almost identical to each other. Perhaps the motels that are in Las Vegas are a little more cheerful, essentially because of the casinos that are next door and because of the secret weddings that take place every day in that city.

Another characteristic common to most North American motels is that they follow each other every few miles, like some gas stations and grocery stores, or that in certain cases they are located within some cities or some towns that, years ago, lived moments of wealth. or of splendor, but now perhaps they only have the only permanent presence of the sun, the clouds or the wind.

Despite not being a particularly traveler person, I have sometimes imagined myself living in the United States and leading a somewhat marginal and transhumant life, from town to town, from job to job, from motel to motel, staying a few weeks in one and other weeks in another, without any receptionist asking me too many questions about my past or having too much interest in knowing my current present or my possible future, as long as I paid for my room in advance.

My friends don’t fully understand my peculiar fondness for motels, especially considering that, a priori, there is always the option of being able to go to a luxury hotel or a resort, or at least a hostel or a pension. “Remember also what Anthony Perkins did in Psychosis», they usually tell me, as if to imply that things like this never happen in hotels. But every time they tell me that it usually comes to mind, I don’t really know why, everything that good old Jack Nicholson did in The glow.