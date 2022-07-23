“The Morning Show” and 6 other blockbuster series on Apple TV +

AppleTV+ releases little, but good. It is the maxim of the Cupertino platform, which, thanks to the quality of its series, has carved out a niche for itself in the competitive platform market. We tell you what you can not miss:

The Morning Show

If there is an unmissable series on Apple TV +, that is without a place The Morning Showthe dramedy starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell. He investigates the ins and outs of a morning television program in the midst of the notorious sexual harassment of one of its well-known presenters to female workers of the channel. A whole proclamation in favor of mee too, that yes or yes you have to see. There are two seasons and the end of both is brilliant.

separation

This dystopian wonder starring adam scott puts his finger on the sore of hell that for many entails, not being able to adequately reconcile or manage work and life. Is it possible to separate work from personal? Why do we take work home? Its protagonists are a group of workers who have voluntarily decided to participate in a distressing experiment within their company, they don’t really know for what purpose: they have a chip in their heads that makes them forget their memories before and after work. separation is one of the best series released this year on the Cupertino platform, and a clear favorite at this year’s Emmys.

Pachinko

South Korean fiction scores a new goal with this delightful series that takes its time -at times it is as slow as it is beautiful- in fleshing out the adaptation of the bestseller by Min Jin Lee. It tells the story of a forbidden love. which grows into a saga that travels between Korea, Japan and the United States, telling a story of war, peace and love and loss along the way.

servant

Although its third season rambles with desire becoming almost unintelligible, servantwhose pilot directed M. Nght Shyamalan, still by far the best Apple TV+ psychological thriller. A mysterious babysitter arrives at the home of a married couple to take care of her baby. She will soon discover that under that roof, a tragedy is hidden that has driven the couple to madness.

ted lasso

Jason Sudeikis He won an Emmy last year for his brilliant performance as ted lasso, a second-rate American football coach from Kansas, who is hired as the manager of an English football team. A comedy that has not stopped receiving good reviews since its premiere in 2020.

Slow Horses

The series starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas It has become one of the great successes of this year for Apple TV +. Slow Horses focuses on the day-to-day of the agents of Slough House, the department of the MI5 intelligence service to which disgraced professionals who have made unforgivable mistakes at work in the past end up. It has been renewed for two seasons.

Mythic Quest: Banquet of Crows

This sitcom, now in its third season, takes place in a video game development studio; explores the complexities of the human condition through the most fun and innovative ways one can imagine. The protagonists of Mythic Quest: Banquet of Crows they face constant challenges on a daily basis to make a game work, while battling through the most hilarious situations, with the difficulties of modern office life.