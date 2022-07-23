‘The Invisible Agent’ references Ryan Gosling and ‘Barbie’

‘The invisible agent’ has many keys, but if Netflix’s largest production to date will be remembered for anything, it is for its cast. Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans crown a trio of aces like we haven’t seen since the starry lineup of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ with Pitt, DiCaprio and Robbie.

We have no doubt that one of the hot topics of this stellar trio, beyond Chris Evans’ mustache, Armas’ exponential rise to stardom or the umpteenth and exultant scene of Gosling shirtless sporting a statuesque body, is a viral reference. Yes, because despite the fact that ‘The Invisible Agent’ was a long-awaited movie, what has the internet in love is the shooting of ‘Barbie’. Not a few have been quick to point out that Evans’s character calls Gosling Ken at a certain point during his chase in Prague.

An extra 10 million to the first guy to put a bullet in that Ken doll’s brain.

But, since ‘The Invisible Agent’ was shot well before ‘Barbie’, there were doubts that it was an intentional reference or simple coincidence. Perhaps those days Gosling was confirmed as Greta Gerwig’s Ken and, in the midst of filming, the Russos included him. The Russos made it clear to Digital Spy, they love it but it was a fluke.

It was a great moment. We would like to say that we encourage Ryan to adopt his Kenergy. We look forward to a true Kennaisance. I know it’s hard to believe, but the sentence predates any participation.

Gosling stated in the same publication that his Ken will have an even worse time in ‘Barbie’ than Six does in ‘The Invisible Agent’. Both characters, however, are already connected by more than just their leading star.

Rafael Sanchez Casademont

