The Gray Man: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans’ big bet doesn’t take off and stays halfway

In an effort to prevent the mass exodus of subscribers, Netflix continues betting on large productions that allow it to continue generating interest among the users of its service. One of his last bets was The Gray Man (The gray man), the new film that comes from the hand of the brothers joe Y Anthony Russomostly known for having given life to some of the great successes of Marvel Studios, such as Captain America: Civil War either Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

To launch this modest espionage thriller, Netflix allocated one of the highest budgets in its history, since it would have exceeded $200 million dollars. To top it off, to bring this mega production to life, the directorial duo turned to some of the most in-demand actors and actresses in the industry. Ryan Gosling leads the cast alongside Chris Evans, Anne of Arms, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page Y Billy Bob Thornton.

Ryan Gosling fights for his life in The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling You take on the role of Court Gentry, also known as the Sierra Six, a former criminal whose sentence is commuted to join a special CIA program tasked with taking down big time criminals. In the middle of a mission, Six discovers a secret that compromises his boss Carmichael (page) and decides to run away. That’s when the CIA’s top brass bring Lloyd Hansen, played by a mustachioed man, on board. Chris Evansa mercenary who has no qualms about killing and torturing whoever gets in his way.

This is the main premise of the script written by Joe Russo, Christopher MarcusY Stephen McFeelybased on the homonymous novel by Mark Greenery. From the first minutes, the tape picks up speed until it adopts an unstoppable rhythm of ambitious action sequences that are nothing new. Car chases, shootouts aboard a plummeting train or plane, and hand-to-hand knife fights. Things that we have already seen ad nauseam in Mission Impossible or James Bond. The Gray Man it also has them all and throughout its 2 hours and 9 minutes duration, it fails to take off.

to all this wild game of cat and mouse which unfolds in various scenarios throughout the world, adds a subplot that tries to show the most “human” side of the protagonist. So we learn that Six has a pretty close bond with Donald Fitzroy (Thornton), his former boss who once asked him to take care of his niece Claire (Julia Butters), with whom he develops a pretty close bond. This leads Six to once again put himself in the lion’s den to try to be the hero and save Fitzroy and Claire.

Related news

Although at first glance it may seem The Gray Man wants to unfold a complex web of lies and mysteries from the world of espionage, the plot ends up becoming too simple, with no twists or surprises in between. With an overabundance of secondary characters with very little screen time and few elements that make us pay attention.

Added to the simplicity of the story some lousy action scenesconstantly shrouded in smoke (yes, at least three scenes unfold with smoke in between) and edited in such a way that does not give rise to a minimum of tension or enthusiasm on the part of the audience. Not even the presence of three charismatic and highly talented stars like Gosling, Evans and De Armas manages to save this disappointing bet.

Joe and Anthony Russo giving directions to Chris Evans

Gosling He’s not bad at all as the protagonist of the story. Although at times he brings out the most “funny” side of him, his excessive calm brings little realism to a man who has a horde of mercenaries trying to end his life. In the case of Of weapons, the Cuban actress demonstrates once again that she is made for the action genre. After a great performance in the last film of james-bond, returns tougher and more willing than ever to play Dani Miranda, a CIA agent who decides to help Six and quickly becomes her ally. And refering to Evansthis time in villain mode, his overflowing charisma and confidence is sometimes a bit exaggerated.

The Gray Man is visible and can result in a nice light showbut the unconvincing plot lines, coupled with the explosive combo of non-stop action, makes The Russo Brothers’ New Movie Is Completely Lacking In Heart, Motivation, Or At Least A Little Bit Of Suspense to keep us attentive to the screen for 2 hours.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.