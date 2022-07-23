The Gray Man: actors and characters in the film by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, who’s who, full cast, streaming trailer

A new movie arrives on the Netflix platform. It is “The Gray Man” or “The invisible man” in Spanish. The film will captivate you from start to finish as it tells the story of a CIA agent who will face a psychopath who is looking for him from start to finish.

Also, “The Gray Man” it stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and has other characters such as Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwich, Alfre Woodard, among others. Therefore, in this note we tell you who is who in this new film co-written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Who is who in “The Gray Man”?

Chris Evans is Lloyd Hansen

Actor Chris Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, an unofficial CIA worker who is hired to capture and assassinate the Sierra Six.

Ryan Gosling as Court Genty / Sierra Six

Ryan Gosling plays Court Genty aka Sierra Six who is actually a CIA black ops mercenary who is recruited by Donald Fitzroy when he is released from a prison facility. He will be being chased by former teammates like Lloyd Hansen.

Ana de Armas is Dani Miranda

Dani Miranda is also a CIA agent. He is part of the Sierra Mix team in the mission “The Gray Man”, so he will help him not to be caught by Lloyd Hansen.

Rege-Jean Page is Denny Carmichael

Actor Regé Jean Page plays Denny Carmichael in “The Gray Man”. The role he plays is that of a high-ranking CIA officer and he is the one who will order an attack on Sierra Six, since he pretends that what is happening inside the agency is not known.

Billy Bod Thornton as Donald Fitzroy

Billy Bod Thornton plays Donald Fitzroy and is the head of the Sierra Six. He ends up in prison after he quit the agency. He will try to help him because he regards him as a son.

What is “The Gray Man” about?

The movie “The Gray Man” revolves around Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a man who was recruited by Donald Fitzroy, a high-ranking CIA officer, to be part of the secret team called Sierra and is given the name Six.

After several years, Fitzroy was replaced by Denny Carmichael and it is he who sends Gentry to assassinate a supposed criminal, but when he is about to complete his mission, Six finds out that the subject is also a Sierra and reveals that they want to kill him because he found out about Denny’s shady secrets, so he hands him a hard drive with all the information.

After keeping the information, Court became the new target and Carmichael turned to Lloyd Hanse to kill him and not get to know the illicit acts he did.