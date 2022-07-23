The advance of what will be the ‘mini Nissan Qashqai’

The nissan juke it’s a mini qashqai which has established itself as one of the Japanese firm’s best sellers in Europe. So much so that the Japanese firm decided to launch an alternative for other markets. Its about nissan kicksa model that has just been updated with new features that bring it up to date and serve as a preview of what the small Japanese SUV will be.

The new Nissan Kicks 2023 is already on sale in Japan, his native country. And apart from the changes in design, this new model already has the new technology e-Power of nissan that we have already seen in qashqai third generation.

Nissan Kicks 2023

Nissan Kicks debuts e-Power technology

The technology e-Power It consists of a block made up of a thermal motor and an electric motor, but which do not work in a conventional way. In this case, the heat engine acts as a generator for a battery that powers the electric motor.

Thanks to this, drivers will not have the problem of stress generated by seeing that they run out of battery. Energy anxiety, they call it.

Nissan Kicks 2023

The future of the Juke goes through the novelties of the Kicks

According to nissan, this block is the most efficient. And in addition to reducing consumption and emissions, it also increases power by up to 5%. Its configuration consists of a 1.2-liter gasoline engine and an electric one. Together they get 136 hp of power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. And all this is completed with a 2.06 kWh battery. According to the Japanese firm, the Kicks is 6.4% more efficient than the previous version. In addition, there is also a version with an all-wheel drive system.

Nissan Kicks 2023

Also, this new nissan kicks It has the e-Pedal system, which allows you to circulate using only one pedal as an accelerator and brake. And the level of equipment has also been improved.