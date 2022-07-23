symptoms, prognosis and treatment of the disease that afflicts the singer and actress

In addition to the end of some relationships, much talked about by the media, the pop star Selena Gomez has also faced some health problems in these years of brilliant career. The statements of the person directly interested in her date back to 2015, in which she revealed that she had a rare disease, lupus. Two years later she underwent a kidney transplant. The actress Francia Raisa, her best friend, gave it to him. But what specifically is the ailment Selena Gomez fights against?

All there is to know about the disease that afflicts Selena Gomez

Systemic lupus erythematosus is an autoimmune disease. Instead of protecting and defending the body, the immune system attacks it, causing inflammation and organ damage. It has a chronic nature, hence the symptoms throughout life. It can affect every organ and apparatus to the point of compromising its functioning and endangering its very survival. In some very serious cases, the condition can result in kidney failure and a kidney transplant is required, as happened to Selena Gomez.

Among the main manifestations are exhaustion, a sense of fatigue, as well as musculoskeletal pain associated with signs of inflammation, such as stiffness and swelling in the joints. Other possible developments have a mucocutaneous nature, in particular erythema on the cheeks, cheekbones and around the nose or in the décolleté area. Often, however, lupus also affects internal organs, including, for example, the kidneys, heart, central or peripheral nervous system. The risk is to have a series of really serious and dangerous pathologies, such as ischemic ones such as stroke or pathologies simulating really serious neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis.

The lupus that Selena Gomez suffers from puts the specialists themselves in difficulty. Sometimes, it tends to arise in periods characterized by high stress, which, however, is not the cause. It is a multifactorial disease: various factors cooperate with each other and predispose to the disorder, although the modalities are not very clear. The clinical picture of the patient is affected by genetic, environmental (specifically exposure to UV rays) and hormonal aspects. The latter means that women are mostly affected, from adolescence to menopause.

With current technologies there are no instrumental, radiological or laboratory tests that can identify lupus. Only a careful analysis by an expert can lead to a correct diagnosis and the definition of a tailor-made therapy.

In recent years, science has made progress in terms of treatment: today there are new biotechnological drugs and there is a growing awareness of the use of traditional ones that help keep symptoms under control.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Selena Gomez recounted the delicate moment faced. This would have helped her develop an intolerant personality towards any kind of nonsense or disrespect. In addition, she was proud of her way of reacting to the situation and of her ability to take back her life. She had to go through the ordeal, both from a sentimental and health point of view. She had a lot of inner research to do and today she feels like a new woman.

