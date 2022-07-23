Suzuki introduces the new Grand Vitara

The wait is over and Suzuki introduced the fifth generation of the Grand Vitara (again abandoned the Vitara name to dry). The last update had been in 2016, but finally it was completely renewed and incorporated a very attractive design, with a higher level of equipment and more generous dimensions.

This unprecedented edition was held in conjunction with Toyotaand it is the brother of the recent Urban Cruiser Hyryderan unprecedented sport utility that is based on the next generation Yaris for emerging markets (not yet presented). The presentation took place in India (it will be produced at the Bibaldi plant) and it is expected to arrive in Argentina.

In design it is very aggressive and beyond having aesthetic issues very similar to those of the Toyota model, the work of the Suzuki styling team to give it a very particular DNA.



The platform used is modular, called C, and in dimensions It is 4.34 m long, 1.79 m wide, 1.64 m high and has a wheelbase of 2.60 m. Under the hood, it has a 1.5 hybrid drive (12 V) with lithium batteries. In power it offers 102 hp and 13.8 kgm of torque, associated with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.



Instead, another of the available mechanics is a 1.5 combustion engineassociated with an electric one, which in combined power offers 116 hp, related to a continuous variator box (CVT). The traction can be simple or integral, depending on the version.

Inside, it has a digital instrumentation with a seven-inch display, a nine-inch multimedia center, a panoramic roof, a 360° camera, six airbags, among others. We will still have to wait, but it is very likely that Sooner or later I arrive in Argentina.