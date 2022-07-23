surprises! Confirmed alignment of Chivas to face Juventus

The rojiblancos have no margin for error and must leave a good image against the most successful team in Italy.

Chivas de Guadalajara have had difficult days, after the turbulent start of the 2022 Opening Tournamentwhere they added their fourth game without winning and taking into account that the only mission is to fight for the title with a level that allows them to excite the fans, in this friendly match against Juventus in Las Vegas, coach Ricardo Cadena is obliged to offer a good image in the eyes of international soccer.

The Sacred Flock will be measured this Friday, July 22, at the Vecchia Signora, already with its complete template after the announcement of Santiago Ormeño as his third reinforcement. And it is expected that it is in this engagement that the attacker makes his appearance, For this reason, the rojiblanco helmsman will use his offensive options from the start, such as José el Tepa González, Ángel Zadívar and Paolo Yrizar.

Chivas line-up against Juventus

For this exciting on-court matchup at the new NFL Raiders stadium, Cadena will modify again to try to turn around the Liga MX games where they have been left to duty; however, Ricardo Cadena will bet on starting with a substitute team, where eRaúl Rangel will play the goal; in defense Hiram Mier, Antonio Briseño with Jesús Sánchez, Miguel Ponce; in midfield would be Gilberto García, Alan Torres and Pável Pérez; in front will be Carlos Cisneros, Sebastián Pérez Bouquet with Ángel Zaldívar.

For Guadalajara it will not be an easy game either due to the lack of major renowned reinforcements in recent days, but also because Cadena’s work will be carefully observed by the board, as it should be remembered that the sports director, Ricardo Peláez also met with other coaches before giving the young Mexican strategist the permanenceeither and if the poor results prevail there could be news in the following weeks.

Chivas vs. Juventus: When, what time and where to watch live?

The Guadalajara Sports Club will face its similar team from the Italian Juventus of Turin, this Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Allegiant Stadium in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the opening day of the Soccer Champions Tour 2022 in the United States, a match that has an agreed start point at 10:00 p.m., Central Mexico time. The transmission will be carried out by the SKY system for all of Mexico and some places in the United States.

