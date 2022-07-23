Streaming grandfather turns 71 and celebrates with followers on YouTube

Twitter it is an iconic platform that forever changed the gaming community.

The platform allows streamers share a live stream of their gaming activities and anything else they want.

This is how, this time, a streamer 71 years old I use it to celebrate his birthday and generate an audience.

The video game sector has been with us for several decades and that is causing more and more veteran players, specifically those who started in the early years and many of them are already having advanced years, even with thousands and thousands of followers. Their backs. Such is the case of Chatty Grandpaa player and stream of Minecraft who recently turned 71 and to celebrate with his community, the content creator streamed on Youtube in which he began to build a huge number 71 in the game of Minecraft.

The popularity of live streaming

Live streaming is practically a 24/7 business in itself. In fact, people literally make a living sharing their gaming sessions with a live audience. sites like Twitteran online tool for live streaming anything from cooking shows to video games, have gone from online novelties to serious indicators of market success.

Whether they love him or hate him, players have to admit that Twitter it is an iconic platform that forever changed the gaming community. Now we have to ask the question, was this a good thing or a bad thing?

Amazon acquired Twitterbefore Justin TV, in August 2014, for 970 million dollars. Slow but safe, Twitter created a following and, since its acquisition, Twitter has grown to become an important part of video game culture. Reflecting the catastrophic rise of Youtubethe base of creators of Twitter is directly responsible for its success.

The platform allows streamers share a live stream of their gaming activities of just about anything they want. Viewers can interact with streamers in real time, sharing comments, suggestions or donations. Many successful characters make their gaming sessions an interactive experience, inviting the audience to help them make in-game decisions.

In fact, the transmission or “stream” it is possibly the biggest platform to expose a game to the gaming community, same as the Minecraft player use.

Secondly, Minecraft, the game has amassed 141 million active players worldwide. the popular game sandboxdeveloped by the Swedish game publisher Mojangallows players to build 3D worlds with different types of blocks and then explore and craft items within their new world.

Minecraft it is available on various computer operating systems and was more recently released for consoles. Due to the freedom afforded to players and the endless number of ways the game can be played out, it’s no surprise that Minecraft be a commercial success.

So one of the youtubers and streamers most charismatic of Minecraft Chatty Grandpahas just turned 71, and has had no better idea than to create a small construction in his game world Minecraft to give yourself a good tribute as a birthday.

As you can imagine, the community responded positively to the celebration and he already has more than 300 comments in which the community left him good messages to congratulate him.

“Happy Birthday, Grandpa! I hope you know what a huge change you make in people’s lives, even if it’s not to the level of being their real grandfather. Choosing to persist and share your knowledge and thoughts with anyone who will listen is a truly dedicated cause and I respect you immensely.” said one of the followers.

It is worth mentioning that Chatty Grandpa has close to 40 thousand subscribers, so he is far from being a small content creator.

However, it has not been the only one since there is also the case of WoWGrandma78an 80-year-old lady who has become a professional streamer thanks to her broadcasts of World of Warcraft, Blizzard’s MMORPG.

Anyway, that’s a good example that hoand today, games dominate the categories of Twitterboth in spectators and in streamers. Twitter has had a huge impact on the world of games, from the way people play games to the way developers create and market them.



Now read:

Bad news: Minecraft will not allow NFTs or cryptocurrencies in the game

They recreate Infonavit “colony” in Minecraft; “All that is missing is that they measure 3 × 3 cubes”

Technoblade, Minecraft youtuber, dies; community says goodbye with emotional video