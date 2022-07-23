Speculation arises about the possible purchase of WWE by The Rock

The journalist from Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has reported on the current possibilities of a possible purchase of the WWE wrestling company on the part of the movie star and former full-time wrestler, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), reporting the connections necessary to form a group of partners and thus finance the transaction.

“Two names that have come up in a lot of questions tonight, as to whether they sell, are Tony Khan and Dwanye Johnson and they’re both very interesting, of course. (WWE Co-CEO) Nick Khan and Dwayne Johnson are in a relationship. The story is that they were childhood friends in Hawaii and lived there at the same time and all of that when they were both very young.”

“But, the point is that his sister is the author-producer of Dwayne’s (Young Rock) TV show. So whatever relationship you had before, the fact is you know each other. Dwayne himself doesn’t have the money, but could he go over there and raise capital and buy this company together? That is an absolutely intriguing possibility.”

“So when that name comes up, I’m like, ‘Dwayne loves pro wrestling, and it’s his family business, and his daughter is in it.’ This is not some weird fantasy. This is absolutely something that could be viable.”

Already in the past, The Rock has bought a business owned by Vince McMahon. In 2020, the Hollywood star bought the XFL professional football league for $15 million. After the company declared bankruptcy.

In conclusion, WWE’s sale plans are not known, but business is changing and if an attractive proposal comes to the table, they will surely listen to it and put it under consideration. Even more so considering the number of changes that the company has had in recent months.

