Sofía Vergara stuns with this PHOTO from 36 years ago in the ’80s in Barranquilla

The actress Sofia Vergara She is one of the Colombian actresses who achieved significant internationalization throughout her career. Today she is acclaimed all over the world and she is part of the list of the most demanded artists of the moment and on social networks she accumulates more than 26 million followers from all latitudes.

Sofia Vergara Share photos of your best looks, poses, trips, and previews of your work for your huge virtual fandom. A few weeks ago, she was recording scenes with her compatriot Karol G for the series Griselda that will be released in the coming months on Netflix.

The truth is that now Sofia Vergara He surprised all his followers with a series of souvenir photos. In them she poses with only 14 years in her hometown of Barranquilla, which she shares with Shakira. In them, the actress looks just as beautiful as she does now and she retains her characteristic features.

Sofia Vergara. Source: instagram @sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara She wears a green one-piece swimsuit that highlights her worked figure, in another of the postcards she is shown in the foreground, implying that her beauty has only increased in the last three decades. “#tbt Barranquilla the 80’s #14yrsold”, wrote the artist.

Sofia Vergara. Source: instagram @sofiavergara

fans of Sofia Vergara all over the world they reacted immediately to the publication and in addition to making it viral, they filled it with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments such as: “Beautiful” ; “Beauty”; “Beautiful”; “Sweet”; “Divine”; “So much more beautiful now” and “Extraordinarily beautiful and sooooo talented.”