Sofía Vergara stuns with this PHOTO from 36 years ago in the ’80s in Barranquilla

The actress Sofia Vergara She is one of the Colombian actresses who achieved significant internationalization throughout her career. Today she is acclaimed all over the world and she is part of the list of the most demanded artists of the moment and on social networks she accumulates more than 26 million followers from all latitudes.

Sofia Vergara Share photos of your best looks, poses, trips, and previews of your work for your huge virtual fandom. A few weeks ago, she was recording scenes with her compatriot Karol G for the series Griselda that will be released in the coming months on Netflix.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker