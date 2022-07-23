Sofía Vergara celebrated her 50th birthday with luxurious parties and looks that enhanced her eternal youth

Sofia Vergara was partying this Sunday, July 10, when he arrived at his 50 years old. The actress celebrated her arrival in her fifth decade of life in a big way with a series of parties in which she did not skimp on luxuries and she was seen radiant with the outfits perfect for birthday girls this season.

Through his Instagram profile, he shared with his followers images of what they were the glamorous activities for her birthday with her family where there was no lack of laughter, delicious food, dances and the respective toast to the health of the beloved Colombian.

It may interest you: Sofía Vergara is an example of casual style in culotte jeans and a tie-dye sweater

This is how Sofía Vergara celebrated her 50th birthday

Sofia began the celebrations for her fiftieth lap around the sun since Saturday. In the first publication that she shared, you can see the protagonist of modern-family posing happily a pre-birthday lunch surrounded by his family at home.

The star celebrated life by looking spectacular with an elegant dress strapless white and red print. The design hugged her waist while the skirt fell open in a flared shape. She teamed it with a pair of super high red peep toe heels.

As for the accessories, the famous showed that less is more by adding discreet jewelry pieces, a white leather handbag and maxi dark sunglasses. completed with a beauty look that enhanced his eternal youth.

“50 and still fabulous”, was read inscribed in gold on a black bottle of wine with which the renowned interpreter toasted without anguish for the years lived with her closest loved ones in the celebration around a long white table with minimalist decoration.

In another postcard, she happily posed with two simple cakes. One of these had a number 50 candle showing that, contrary to many, she is very proud to welcome him to this age. Likewise, she took advantage of her meeting to sing her “birthday” to her puppy Bubbles.

Sofia went out for a picnic on her birthday

The next day, Vergara showed the details of the official celebration. First of all, she posted a clip with the many flower arrangements that adorned her home for the anniversary of her birth and a blue cake with a black and white portrait of his childhood that was given to him.

“Happy birthday to me!”wrote the celebrity, determined to squeeze every moment of her life to the maximum, at the bottom of the video of just a few seconds. Also, she added the tags “50″ and “officially old”, displaying his sense of humor.

She later released photos of herself posing with another cake that was given to her and posted glimpses of her birthday picnic. On this outing, she was accompanied by her husband joe manganielloyour son Manolo and his niece claudia vergaraamong others.

“Fifty tasty #viejaperonopelleja”, She expressed in the description of a selfie taken during the outing with her family on Sunday, where she appears modeling a fresh pink print dress and wasting happiness and her natural beauty.

An intimate dinner to close the festivities for his 50th with a flourish

Finally, the luminary ended the celebrations with a dinner. On this occasion, she was accompanied by her family and friends again, the eternal Gloria Pritchett looked better than ever an elegant yellow spaghetti strap dress/via adjusted to your figure and with a flattering neckline.

At this party, the businesswoman blew out the candles for number 50 again, but above all a cake in the shape of a Louis Vuitton bag with numerous dollar bills poking out to give the impression that it was the accessory full of money.

Similarly, the celebrity released a glimpse of the after party where she can be seen sitting on a chair in her house with her outfitsbut barefoot as she fed her beloved puppies who were patiently waiting for her at home.

Fans and celebrities wish Sofía Vergara a happy birthday

The publications of his birthday where Sofia Vergara proof that the years do not pass by her immediately were filled with thousands of congratulations and compliments towards her eternally young appearance from her fans and her colleagues in the entertainment world.

“The 50s have NEVER looked so good”, “How come you are 50?”, “What? He looks so young!” “She looks beautiful at 50”, “fifty? How?”, “There is no sexier fifty-something on the planet than you!” Y “I aspire to reach 50 and look this beautiful” were messages from his fans.

Meanwhile, among the stars who joined the wave of good wishes for his arrival at 50 were Jennifer Yepez, Adriana Lima, Irina Shayk, Paris Hilton, Alberto Guerra, Terry Crew and Heidi Klum, to mention just a few.

“Thank you all for all the birthday wishes! I love them!”, he wrote at the bottom of the last publication related to his birthday to thank all the signs of affection received during his special day.