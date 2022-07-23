Sofía Vergara and the dress that inspires women over 50

Colombian-American actress and model, Sofia Vergara, just turned 50 and looks more and more beautiful. She is a conqueror wherever she goes, she dresses as she dresses. However, this time, she wore a dress which, without a doubt, inspires any woman to clone her.

Sofia Vergara inspires women

It was through her Instagram that the actress Sofia Vergara showed off the perfect look to conquer the summer. She did it with a dress network and transparencies where her millions of fans filled her with compliments. And it was not for less, because after seeing it, they all want it.

This is how she raised the temperature, showing off her slender figure in a gorgeous dress network with transparencies. The garment left everyone in love and became the inspiration for many 50-year-old women, like her.

It is worth clarifying that, although this iconic photo session was taken during his youth, it is a look that fits perfectly with summer trends. The Colombian, after turning 50, she remembered those golden years of youth, in a very nostalgic moment.

Having only spent a few days on July 10, when she celebrated her 50th birthday surrounded by friends and family, now with this photo session she showed off a dress very sensual that inspires more than one woman who admires her.

How is the detail dress

Those who appreciate the trends of the 90’s, it is ideal. Now these photos were taken in Los Angeles, California. According to the celebrity herself and the look confirms it, it is a perfect proposal to enjoy those very hot days.

It is seen that under the dress in a blue fishnet, she wears a flirtatious black bikini. It should be remembered that this combination of crochet garments with swimsuits underneath is not only the favorite of Sofia Vergara, but it is the favorite of this summer. Why? Because she is comfortable and super sexy.

Sofía Vergara shares on her Instagram a net dress that inspires all women this summer – Source: Instagram

In the image, her perfect face also stood out, but with a subtle and natural makeup. That is why other women admire her and are inspired to copy her looks. In addition, it is necessary to say that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

From his youth to the great rise to fame in the early 90s, Sofia Vergara She has become an icon of the Latin community and, therefore, today she is a great inspiration to follow for all women who are the same age.

With this transparent dress, Sofía Vergara inspires women over 50 – Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

In the same way, thanks to her charisma and good taste when it comes to dressing, she is considered one of the most important references in fashion worldwide.

And you, do you dare to wear a dress So? Tell us.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.