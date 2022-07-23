Sofa Vergara gets into the skin of drug trafficker Griselda Blanco

The figure of Blanco has been of interest to the big Hollywood studios for years, for example in 2019 STXfilms announced that it would shoot a film about his life entitled The Godmather and starring Jennifer López, although it is unknown when the project will be released.

Blanco participated in the founding of the Medellin cartel and acquired enormous power in the world of drug trafficking in the 1970s and early 1980s.





The woman was also a pioneer in the strategy of exporting drugs to the United States.

