So they can read all your emails, avoid it with these tips

Once we click on that link, we are actually entering a fake page. By entering the password we will be redirected to a server controlled by the attacker and he will be able to steal our access key. From that moment he will have control of our account without our knowledge.

Undoubtedly one of the most common methods to enter the mail and read the messages is through a phishing attack . What does this mean? An intruder is going to send an email with a fake link that somehow invites us to click and end up on a malicious site. For example, you can use as bait that there has been an error with our account or that we need to make a change.

Cybercriminals can use different strategies to enter an email account . They basically need to know the password to access and read everything we have. They could even impersonate our identity and use the account to send emails to other people, launch computer attacks, etc.

To avoid this, what you should do is keep the common sense and don’t make mistakes. Do not log in through links that come to you by e-mail and only enter your account from the official application or directly by putting the page in the browser.

keylogger

You can also use what is known as a keylogger. The goal is the same: steal the password. In this case, it is a malicious file that can also arrive by e-mail or with any download you make. That software is going to start collecting everything you type and that includes the credentials to get into the mail.

In order to protect yourself from keyloggers, the important thing is to keep the system protected. Always use a good antivirus that is capable of detecting possible malware and also keep everything up to date so that there are no vulnerabilities that can be exploited.

Brute force

Of course, brute force is yet another strategy for reading your emails. This consists of an attacker going to try multiple passwords until you find the right one and can access the account. It is a fairly common method and can affect many types of online records.

The best way to avoid this problem is to use a strong and secure password. If you use weak keys, it is easier for them to break them. Therefore, always use random passwords, use letters (both upper and lower case), numbers and other special symbols. Always avoid using words or numbers that can relate to you.

fake programs

One more method to be able to enter the mail and read all our e-mails is through fake programs. They can create an application that pretends to be the legitimate email application, but in reality they will be in control once we log in. They will be able to access the account and even infect the system with a virus.

In order to avoid this problem, the ideal is to install applications only from official sources. Install the program from secure pages and from the application itself, as well as application stores such as Google Play. This will help you avoid security issues affecting your account.

In short, as you can see, it is possible for an intruder to enter your email account and read the emails. It is essential to be prepared and not make any mistakes that could leave messages in a tray and affect privacy.