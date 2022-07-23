She is Michelle, the genius girl from Chiapas who has an IQ almost like Einstein

MEXICO CITY (appro). – Michelle Arellano Guillén is just 9 years old and has an IQ of 158, only two points less than Albert Einstein. She is a genius girl from Chiapas who will start studying medicine next August.

When he was barely a year and a half old, he already spoke English; At 4 years old, she knew how to read and write, but her parents believed that it was the early stimulation that they gave her since she was born, but they studied her and she turned out to be a genius girl, Uno TV pointed out.

“Well, Michell since I was little, some psychologists told me that I was an adult in a small way, because it was like my own; She learned to speak English at a year and a half, but I thought it was also because I am a doctor, we gave her a lot of early stimulation, so I said it was because of that, she learned to read and write at 4 years old, “said her parents.

After studies with doctors and psychologists, Michelle’s parents knew that she was a gifted girl, the media outlet said.

She pointed out that she was rejected from five primary schools in Chiapas, because they did not want to accept her because of her IQ, since the teachers said they could not deal with her intelligence.

When a school accepted her, her parents asked the Ministry of Education in Chiapas to accelerate her grade, because Michelle was bored in class, because in a couple of hours she learned everything, she added.

“We requested in the Ministry of Education an acceleration of grade: from the fourth year he went to the sixth grade of primary school; it was like his first jump; Later, they told us that he could do the accreditation for a single evaluation, so we accepted that offer and in November 2021 he accredited primary school and right now in March 2022 he accredited secondary and high school through a single exam too, which is called Ceneval. She was credited on July 4, ”explained Karina Guillén Cruz, Michelle’s mother.

Michelle is a girl like any other, she plays with dolls and is a sports lover, but she clearly has in mind that she wants to be a doctor and marine biologist. Her first race will start on August 29, the day before her 10th birthday, she added.