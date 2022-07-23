Saturday 23 July 2022 Sky Cinema, Friends of the Bed

Bed friends

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis in a romantic comedy. Both returning from a failed relationship, Jamie and Dylan decide to spice up their friendship with sex, but everything gets complicated.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

The many saints of New Jersey

Gangster movie, prequel of ‘The Sopranos’, with Alessandro Nivola and Michael Gandolfini. The Newark of the 60s is the backdrop to Tony Soprano’s youth and the criminal events of his uncle (USA 2021)

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L. Jackson in the $ 1 billion grossing cinecomic. Spider-Man faces the Elementals alongside the hero of a parallel land.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Amelie’s journey

An adventurous story in the name of friendship. Amelie escapes from the clinic and meets a boy who reveals to her the existence of a legend that could help her recover from asthma.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Savage Dog – The wild one

Action to the death with Scott Adkins. 1959: in a concentration camp in Indochina, a former Irish boxer is exploited in clandestine matches by his tormentors, who want to prevent his release.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Breach – The Infiltrator

From a true story, a breathtaking spy thriller with Chris Cooper. A young agent is hired by the FBI to monitor a colleague suspected of selling top secret documents to the USSR.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

The world to come

Vanessa Kirby, Katherine Waterston and Casey Affleck in a sentimental drama. United States, 1850: two married but unhappy women form an intimate and clandestine bond.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Somewhere

Golden Lion in Venice for Sofia Coppola’s film with Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning and Benicio Del Toro. Hollywood: her daughter’s visit upsets the dissolute life of a movie star.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

(Im) perfect criminals

Action-comedy Sky Original by Alessio Maria Federici. Four security guards plan a big shot at the jewelry store to help one of them. There will be surprises and twists.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Exodus – Gods and kings

Biblical Kolossal by Ridley Scott with Christian Bale, which narrates the escape of the Jews from the slavery of Egypt to the Promised Land, through the legendary passage of the Red Sea.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The perfect garment

Javier Bardem in a dark comedy about the world of work that was awarded a prize in Spain. The owner of a company is willing to do anything to win an important prize.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Honor code

Tom Cruise challenges Jack Nicholson in a court drama starring Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon. Three military lawyers defend two marines accused of killing a fellow soldier.

(SKY CINEMA 4K at 9.15 pm / channel 313)