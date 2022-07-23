San Diego Comic Con: Spider-Man, The Walking Dead, The Lord of the Rings and more, what were the most important advances of the convention

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, where virtuality prevailed over face-to-face, finally this 2022 the san diego comic conreturned to a kind of normality. The convention that was born in 1970 as a modest meeting for lovers of comics, for years mutated into the most important platform in terms of releases and announcements of cinemas and series linked to the fantastic genre. And these days, a new edition of this event is celebrated. For that reason, we review below some of the most promising news and advances that were released.

Amazon Prime Video plans to conquer the world of platforms streaming, with a series to reign it all. Several years after announcing a production based on the literary world of J. R. R. Tolkienin a few weeks your ambitious proposal will arrive, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Within the framework of Comic Con, a trailer was presented in which you can see the enormous production that Amazon Prime Video launched, and that will serve as a prequel to the core novels of said franchise. Exclusive images were presented at the convention, with some of the characters who will be at the forefront of this story. In the clips, a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the birth of the Balrog, and who Sauron himself might be. The premiere of this fiction will be next September 2.

In a little less than a month, they will reach Disney+ all episodes of I am Groot the miniseries starring one of the most extravagant members (of the already extravagant) group of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Throughout the five episodes that make up this production, the cute little tree will have all kinds of adventures and will come into contact with different communities, from different planets. Vin Diesel will once again voice the character, accompanied by Bradley Cooper like Rocket. This will be the aperitif to the expected Christmas special of Guardians of the Galaxywhich is expected to arrive later this year. A first trailer was shown at Comic Con, which generated many expectations among fans. It was also confirmed that the episodes will be a few minutes long. I am Groot premieres on August 10.

One of the most important news this Friday was the confirmation of a cartoon series starring Spider-Man. Under the title Freshman Years, the story will portray Peter Parker’s early period in his transformation as the spider hero. In the panel, they commented that the origin of his powers will be known, a moment that was never revealed in the Spider-Man of Tom Holland. One of the highlights of the announcement was the confirmation of charlie coxgiving his voice to Daredevil, another hero who will be part of this fiction (Cox will also play the character again, in the real image series Threw out). Among the villains confirmed for Freshman Year, are Chameleon, Doctor Octopus and Scorpion. According to those in charge of this production, the tone will be one of adventure and comedy, with the intention of paying homage to the character’s founding comics. Finally, it was confirmed that the fiction already has a second season underway, entitled sophomore years. Spider-Man: Freshmen Year It will arrive on Disney + in the course of 2024.

One of the most applauded moments of the day was the announcement that the sequel to the animated series by X Menfrom the 90s. Released in 1992, that title was one of the emblems of animated television of that decade, and captivated an entire generation of viewers, who began to read the comics of the X Men, enthusiastic about this proposal. In recent months, when Disney + put that original fiction on its platform, there were many who discovered and rediscovered this production. For this reason, the arrival of its sequel 25 years after the end of the original series, is cause for celebration. The new episodes will continue the plot of the old chapters, and are expected to introduce new characters. X Men 97 It will arrive in the spring of 2023.

On the other hand, a second season of whatifshort-episode fiction that imagines alternate histories set in the Marvel universe, and the launch of another series inspired by Marvel Zombieson a planet in which the main heroes of the publisher are zombies in search of human flesh.

Andrew Lincoln returns to play Rick, in a limited series set on The Walking Dead

While The Walking Dead is approaching its last episodes, which will give rise to new fictions, andrew lincoln Y danai gurira they surprised the fans, when they appeared on the stage of the panel dedicated to that zombie universe. A few years ago, when Rick departed from the core series, there was a lot of talk about a trilogy of TV movies, marking his and Michonne’s return. But that soon became elusive. However, the presence of two of the strongest names in that franchise came with the news of the confirmation of that project, which will now be a miniseries. Since AMC They confirmed that there will be six episodes, and even risked that if it worked well, there could be a second season. A news release presented the plot as follows: “This series develops the epic love story about two changing characters, in a changing world. Rick and Michonne were thrown into a new world, built on the foundations of a war against the dead, and also against the living. Will they be able to find themselves and their old identities, in a context like the one they never knew? This miniseries will premiere in the course of 2023.

The adventure film, based on the popular role-playing game universe titled Dungeons and Dragons, presented a first advance with all its stars. The film of magic and fantasy, counts in its cast with Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith Y sophia lillis. As can be seen in the preview, it is a franchise that has all the ingredients to extend over several installments, with a group of adventurers immersed in a world where everything is possible, and that is strongly reminiscent of The Lord of the rings.

In the years 2004 and 2007, Nicolas Cage was the protagonist of a diptych of feature films entitled The legend of the lost treasure. Both pieces marked a return to adventure cinema, with Cage accompanied by performers such as Jon Voight, Diane KrugerY justin bartha. And after a hiatus of more than a decade, Disney confirmed the arrival of a series that proposes new adventures in that universe. The protagonist of the story will be Jess Morales (Lisette Alexis), a treasure hunter, who will try to find a hidden fortune, which will allow her to discover old secrets of her family. Although Nicolas Cage did not confirm her presence, Justin Bartha will be playing Riley Poole.

Finally…

he-man will return for a third season Masters of the Universewhich will reach Netflix next August 18.

Beavis and Buttheadafter their last film, will also be at the forefront of a new comeback, in which this time the video clips will not be the stars, but the TikTok videos, and the new forms of consumption of the 21st century.