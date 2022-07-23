SALUD EDOMÉX CARRIES OUT SYMPOSIUM ON TRANSFUSION MEDICINE

Toluca, State of Mexico; July 23, 2022.

Lto the Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico, through the State Center for Blood Transfusiongave the Symposium on Transfusion Medicine, aimed at health personnel, in order to promote the donation culture volunteer.

Made in virtual mode, It had the participation of more than 150 people in each of the sessions and the objective was to train first contact workers, since their role in this activity is essential to increase the number of people who are part of this noble cause.

They also stressed that this action requires the participation of a greater number of citizens, since for each unit obtained, the different components that help treat various ailments are used, in addition to the fact that it is important to identify those who have a blood type. rare.

They emphasized that, although in recent years there has been a greater response, replacement blood donation is mostly voluntary and the goal is to have more altruistic donors, as well as enough blood for emergency caresince this tissue is essential for life.

During the five sessions The topics “Professional responsibility with a focus on Transfusion Medicine”, “Functions and benefits of Transfusion Medicine Committees”, “Social reasons linked to voluntary blood donation”, “Human rights and Transfusion Medicine” and “Bioethics in Transfusion Medicine”.

The conferences were given by specialists in different branches that have an impact on this transcendental task and emphasized permeating the population to end myths that limit it from being part of the cause, where the question was left open What would you do if you needed blood right now and there wasn’t any?

With information from: Communiqué