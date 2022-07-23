Ryan Gosling Wants an Iconic Marvel Role (And Would Replace Another Star) – Movie News

It has been rumored for some time that Ryan Gosling would be Nova, but he has denied it… to put himself in the place of another actor.

It has been rumored for some time that Ryan Gosling would play Nova. The screenwriter of moon knight, Sabir Pirzada, is working on a project about the character and there are many who want the actor for the main role. No details about the production are known – to begin with, nor if it will be a series or a movie. What we do know for sure is that the actor from blade runner 2049 will not be the protagonist.

Despite the many times that his name has been around the different media and fans on social networks, Gosling has assured in an interview with Josh Horowitz, of MTVNewsThat those speculations are not true. Nevertheless, He has not hesitated to choose the Marvel role he would like to play: Ghost Rider.

Curious that he chooses this character, who has also been on the radar of fans for a long time. After Nicolas Cage has played him in two movies that are not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a desire to introduce him to this complex world and if someone like Gosling is interested in it, isn’t it the best time to do it? Logically, none of this is official, but fans can begin to fantasize about the idea because it is not far-fetched.

Marvel has opened its doors to big Hollywood stars in recent years. There is, for example, Charlize Theron in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessChristian Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder or Angelina Jolie as Thena in Eternals. Amidst all this brilliant cast, Gosling’s name doesn’t sound bad at all.

A chance to get Ghost Rider back

As we commented, Nicolas Cage has been in charge of interpreting Ghost Rider in two feature films. Although it is not considered canon for the UCM, there is his contribution and on more than one occasion there has been talk of a cameo by Cage himself in other installments of the franchise. In fact, it was thought that he would arrive with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. was not the case and It seems more and more likely that the Ghost Rider will return incarnated in another actor.

It has already happened, although somewhat anecdotally and with another version, in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where Gabriel Luna played the legendary antihero. While Cage’s was based on Johnny Blace’s alter ego, Luna opted for Robbie Reyes. That is, they gave life to the same character but with a different origin. His return is not expected, so the way is clear for Gosling.

Everything is up in the air, but Kevin Feige himself, boss of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, is dying to bring Ghost Rider to the UCM and his team has been developing ideas to introduce him for some time. On the other hand, Ryan Gosling has a very tight schedule. His last movie the unseen agenthas just arrived on Netflix and has another long-awaited one in development: Barbie. Also on the horizon is the ‘reboot’ of The werewolfa tape with David Leitch and the adaptation of the novel by Donald E. Westlake.