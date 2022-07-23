Ryan Gosling wants a role in Marvel

A Although it has been rumored for some time now that Ryan Gosling would play Nova, the truth is that the actor himself has denied it in an interview with Josh Horowitz on MTV News. Of course, the British actor has revealed that he would like to enter the marvel universe What Ghost Rider.

I would relieve Nicolas Cage

The truth is that this character, Ghostrider, is not part of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, ghost rider stories have been brought to the big screen with Nicolas Cage as protagonist. There are currently rumors that Ghost Rider could delve into the complex universe of movies of Marvel. And with the wish Gosling to star in it, could be the definitive impulse for its production.

In this way, the protagonist of ‘La La Land’ could join the cast of big stars of Hollywood who have been part of marvel universel. Like they already did Charlize Theron in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, Christian bale in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ either Angelina Jolie What Thena in ‘Eternals‘. Right now all these are unconfirmed hypotheses, but you know, if the river sounds, it’s because it carries water.