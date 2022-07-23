Ryan Gosling to play Margot Robbie’s Ken in Barbie movie

‘Rebelde’ already has a preview and release date on Netflix.

We may be a little old for Barbie, but nothing prevents us from getting excited about the new film that Greta Gerwig is preparing. The doll we all played with in our childhood (or were you more of a Bratz?) will have her own story on the big screen. Since the director of ‘Little Women’ announced her new project, our desire to discover who would star in it was immense. If we knew a few weeks ago that it would be margot robbie the one who would play the mythical Mattel doll, today we finally know who her Ken will be: the handsome Ryan Gosling.

We can’t think of a better cast for the film than Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to bring to life two mythical dolls from our childhood. What a handsome couple! According to Deadline, the actor had already been selected for the role, but had to turn it down due to scheduling incompatibilities. However, the coronavirus crisis forced the filming to be delayed, which has allowed it to be combined with the rest of the filming.

No further details of the film are yet known. Of course, it seems that the argument of the same will not be what might be expected. As revealed by Margot Robbie this summer, this film is focused on tear down all prejudices around this mythical plastic doll and will tell the story from another point of view. “People in general when they hear Barbie they’re like, ‘I know what the movie is about,’ and then they hear the name of Greta Gerwig, who’s writing and directing the movie, and they’re like, ‘Okay, well, maybe I don’t know what the movie is about.“, said.

By the way, if you played Polly Pocket too, you’ll be glad to know there’s a movie in the works and it’s going to star Lily Collins.

