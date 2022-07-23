Ryan Gosling says Ncuti Gatwa’s next iteration as Doctor Who is the most exciting thing on TV

Doctor Who- 97% is one of the oldest and most current television characters that have existed and that, despite the years, manages to adapt to the present. This type of role is always defended tooth and nail by viewers hoping that its essence is respected, however, the Lord of Time is a fairly flexible character in terms of the changes to which he may be subjected.

And it is that since its first appearances on television between the 1960s and the 1980s, a way was found to justify its physical change over time, seeking coherence within its own fantasy, which has allowed it to have faces very different while maintaining their verisimilitude. Although there have already been interpreters who failed to charm the audience, the creative decisions of recent times have become controversial.

The last seen version of Doctor Who starred a woman, Jodie Whittaker, there were those who accused the new producers of being “politically correct”, however, that did not stop the adventure. Now they are preparing for a new protagonist, and it has been confirmed that the person in charge of reviving the magical character once again is Ncuti Gatwa from Sex Education – 100% and soon part of the Barbie cast.

Gatwa’s role in Greta Gerwig’s film is still unknown, but his closeness to the rest of the cast is notable, especially when Ryan Gosling wore a t-shirt with a fan-art print where the actor is seen characterized as Doctor Who , right after the official announcement of his place as the lead. He is the same protagonist of La La Land: A Love Story- 92% who have expressed with words their enthusiasm about the role that their friend has obtained.

during the program The One (via The Independent) assured that it is incredible that Ncuti was chosen for it.

I’m a big fan of Ncuti, he’s the coolest. Him playing Doctor Who is the most exciting thing going on right now. I am here for that.

It should be noted that he is not the only member of the team of Barbie who has celebrated this; also Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%) talked about it when presenting his book We Were Dreamers versus Variety. During their conversation, he recalled how he and the rest of the crew reacted when the news broke because the actor hadn’t mentioned anything about it. When it became official, they asked Ncuti Gatwa how long he had kept the secret; her answer was “two months”.

About Gosling himself, Russell T. Davies, current showrunner of Doctor Who, joked about the actor advertising for free, even though he could be sued for promoting illegal merchandise. Finally, the next Time Lord has commented in a press release that he has experienced mixed feelings with this opportunity, because, although he is honored and excited, he has also felt quite scared by the responsibility. There is no release date yet for the next adventure of the Doctor Who.