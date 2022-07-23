Ryan Gosling Reveals Which Marvel Universe Character He Wants To Be

MADRID, 23 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

Ryan Gosling is fully current as the protagonist of the unseen agentthe new movie Joe and Anthony Russo, which is already on Netflix just a week after going through theaters. And it is that the actor, after working with those responsible for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgameand with Chris Evanswhoever was the captain America of the UCM hunting him down on tape, has revealed Which character in the Marvel Universe would you like to play?

And the choice of the protagonist of films like La La land or Blade Runner 2049 has left in shock to the marvelita fandomsince the latest rumors pointed to him as the ideal candidate to embody Richard Ryder, the hero known as Nova within the MCU.

According to MTV News reporter Josh Horowitz, Goslingwhich will also share the screen with Margot Robbie as Ken in the Barbie movienot only has he denied such rumors, but the Marvel character he would like to embody is another.

It is nothing more and nothing less than Ghost Riderthe very Ghost Rider of the House of Ideas. And it is that, Horowtiz who had the opportunity to interview Gosling during the promotion of The Invisible Agent, exclusively published a tweet in which he assures that the actor has long wanted to be the Ghost Rider of the House of Ideas.

“Next week my full interview with Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews. But for now, a good EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I had a conversation yesterday about the rumors as Nova, and he told me they weren’t true. BUT, this morning, he contacted me to say that there is a superhero he wants to play… GHOST RIDER.” Horowitz pointed out in his tweet, without making it clear, if at that time, the interpreter was referring to Johnny Blazethe second character to take the mantle of the Spirit of Vengeance.





Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

With Gosling open to playing Ghost Rider, there’s a chance that, at some point, Marvel, is interested in rescuing the infernal antihero within the UCM whom he had already interpreted without much success on two occasions, Nicolas Cagebeing the first in the 2007 film by Mark Steven Johnson and its sequel in 2012 with Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor behind the cameras.

And who also embodied the latest and most recent version of the character both inside the vignettes and outside them, Robert Reyesalso known as Ghost Rider, was the actor Gabriel Luna in the Agents of SHIELD serieswho also played the deadly Terminator in Dark Fate, the sixth installment in the franchise starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.