Ryan Gosling reveals how his six-year-old daughter Amada gave the Louvre a ‘thumbs down’

Ryan Gosling revealed how his youngest daughter made a “real power move” when she gave the Louvre Museum in Paris, France a “thumbs down.”

The father of two daughters – who shares his seven-year-old daughter, Esmeralda, and his six-year-old daughter, Amada, with his partner of many years, Eva Mendes – spoke of his family’s recent trip to Paris during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

While discussing some of his daughters’ daily habits, Gosling recalled how Amada expressed her estrangement from the Louvre.

“My youngest daughter has a real power move,” the star explained. The Notebook. “Here’s an example. He had us work in France, so we went to the Louvre. We saw the ‘Winged Victory’, we saw the ‘Venus de Milo’”.

“And we’re standing in front of the Mona Lisa and she’s like, ‘This museum?'” she continued, mimicking her daughter’s thumbs down and unimpressed look.

Gosling said that when he asked Amada why she didn’t like the museum, she replied, “Because it’s not good.”

He added that Amada’s cheekiness did not end there and that her “true power move” consisted of “turning around” with both thumbs down and behind her back.

As she replicated her daughter’s move, Fallon and the audience laughed heartily.

“The thumbs-down motion,” Gosling added. “It’s like a shadow of the level of the Roman Empire.”

While Mendes and the star of La La Land have kept their personal lives and their daughters mostly out of the spotlight, the star of hitch talked with bydie earlier this month about his family’s summer plans.

The actress, 48, said that after taking a trip to London and going on multiple “excursions” with her daughters in the spring, she decided she wants to “bring back the boredom”.

“When we were in London, we would go from musical to musical since we were back in the theater, we would go to all kinds of museums, we would go to Windsor Castle. I had a bunch of excursions planned for them, and we took them,” he continued. “And now I feel like it’s time to bring back the boredom. I’m bringing back the boredom, especially for the girls, but for myself as well.”

“I really feel that when we are bored, not stimulated by a phone, an iPad, a computer or television, that is when ideas come,” he added.

Mendes also opened up about her priorities as a parent and how “important” it is for her and Gosling to raise their daughters in a way that makes them feel confident.

“Hopefully Ryan and I are doing the work just loving them, loving them completely and doing most of that work for them so they grow up feeling like they’re enough,” she said. “That’s the only thing that’s really important to me. Because once you feel like you’re enough, no matter what you do, no matter what you end up doing, that will fuel every area of ​​your life. Especially how attractive you feel, or any of those things.”