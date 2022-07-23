Ryan Gosling: his relationship with Eva Mendes, his two daughters, his ex-partners and his friendship with Justin Timberlake

Ryan Gosling is a well-known actor due to successes such as Noah’s Diary, Half Nelson, Crazy, stupid, love either La La Land among many others. Despite this, the actor I haven’t released a movie in almost four years.the last one was The first man on the moon of 2018, however, now returns to the screens starring the gray man and Barbie has already finished shooting, a film that we can see in June 2023.

Despite his great popularity, the actor is very jealous with his private lifeWe review his most personal facet.

Ryan Gosling’s couples

Few remember that Sandra Bullock was Ryan Gosling’s first known partner. They started dating in 2002, after the filming of the movie Murder 1,2,3 where they performed together. Their relationship lasted a year and their breakup was due, above all, to the age difference between the two (Sandra was 16 years older than Ryan), which made their goals different.

During the filming of Noah’s DiaryRyan Gosling Met Rachel McAdams. These have recognized that at first they did not get along, however, little by little they got to know each other and They ended up dating for four years.

In 2011, Ryan Gosling assured in an interview, referring to Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams: “I had two of the best girlfriends of all time. I haven’t met anyone who can top them.”

Other girls have also been seen with the interpreter who is rumored to have been their partners, such as Blake Lively, Kat Dennings or Olivia Wilde. However, neither they nor the actor have ever confirmed these relationships. In 2011, during the filming of Cruce de Caminos, she met the mother of her two daughters, Eva Mendes.

His relationship with Eva Mendes

The couple is very hermetic when it comes to revealing details of their life as a couple, it is even more so that they go to some red carpets separately. However, Gosling assured in an interview: “I know that I am with the person that I am destined to be with. What I’m looking for is Eva Mendes, there’s nothing else I’m looking for”

They secretly married in 2016, shortly after their second daughter was born, and only data such as the fact that it was discreet and family transcended.

Eva Mendes on her Instagram account explained why she wanted privacy in her family: “My man and my daughters are something of mine. This is something very important to me, so thank you for understanding.”

Amada and Esmeralda, the daughters of Ryan Gosling

The two daughters of the couple formed by Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes they are all a mystery to the public. The only photos of them are when the paparazzi has been near the house they share.

Given this, the actor’s partner Eva Mendes expressed: “I will talk about them of course, with limits. I don’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my daughters are still very young and do not understand what it really means to publish their image, I do not have their consent. And I won’t post their picture until they’re older, enough to give me your consent”.

5-year-old Amanda and 7-year-old Esmeralda have completely changed the life of the actor: “My daughters are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock somehow. She never used to.”

The actor has also commented on his daughters who are still too young to understand his work and who still do not distinguish reality from fiction very well. Eva Mendes complemented this information in another interview by assuring that her daughters They do not know that they are famous and that for now they want it to continue like this.

a family man

He has recognized himself as a familiar man who likes to be at home they are his family more than at parties and galas. In addition, his family occupies all of his attention and that is why he avoids social networks, as does his wife.

Another thing that he has assured about his life is that one of the most traumatic moments he suffered was the divorce of his parents. Because of this, he ended up living with her mother for whom she only has words of gratitude.

“Without the support of my family I would not have dedicated myself to what I do. But above all I had my mother who took me forward alone. For me, she is the real hero of my life.. And I’m more aware of his value now that I’m a father,” he declared.

His friendship with Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling met again after a long time on the 2020 red carpet, there they assured that they do not have a friendly relationship, but they do respect and admiration. However, in the past, they were friends when they shared a set at the Disney club, the beginning of their careers.

Timberlake remembered that they had a special friendship and, in addition, they had been roommates for 11 years. He also reminisced about that time: “It was pretty funny, Ryan’s mom had to work in Canada for the second year we did the show and then my mom was her guardian for six months.”

Baby Goose, his pseudonym

A little known fact of the life of the actor is that has a rock group with his friend Zack Shields called Dead Man’s bones. In the lineup, Ryan Gosling plays bass and sings under the pseudonym Baby Goose.

The Band released their first single called In the room where you sleep In 2008, just a year later, they released their first and so far only album under the ANTI-records label. As a curiosity, this first single was included in the soundtrack of the film Warren File: The Conjuring in 2013.