Ryan Gosling and how to look good with a preppy look

Ryan Gosling has been promoting Netflix’s new action thriller The Gray Man and has reminded us all how risky it can be. What the actor considers a small sartorial step in dressing would be a giant leap for most of his red carpet peers.

First, we have to mention the pastel pink and lavender suit he paired with white patent leather shoes earlier this week, which was a reference to his upcoming role as Ken in Barbie. Later, in Berlin, Ryan Gosling He wore a daring red blazer with a black leather tie. And last night, for her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy FallonThe actor wore a navy blue Gucci suit with gold embroidery, which he paired with a peach shirt, white socks and what appear to be snakeskin loafers. A look very successful and that is part of the new style preppy which has recently become popular in the menswear.

Up with the preppy style!NBC/Getty Images

Why do we like Ryan Gosling’s look?

The term “preppy” emerged in the 1930s, when it became the symbol of the American university elite, however, in the decades since, the dress code has moved beyond the confines of the campus and has acquired a kind of global and egalitarian status. Pastel shirts, loafers, striped blazers, all of these garments have made a comeback, have become a trend and have been popularized, once again, by the stars of the street style and general tastemakers like Tyler the Creator, David Beckham and Eddie Redmayne. Not to mention shows like gossip-girl, the 2000s series that was relaunched for Gen Z last year. In fact, thinking about it, the look of Ryan Gosling reminds us a bit of max wolfe.

Whatever the inspiration, it’s a look showing that the style choices of Ryan Gosling they are as unpredictable, but as successful, as his film choices. We wonder what will be the next move of the star of The Gray Man?

Article originally published in GQ UK.