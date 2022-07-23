Roblox updates its graphics to make them look a bit more realistic and not so ugly…

Roblox, one of the most popular games in the world, is getting a graphical upgrade. It won’t exactly become a ray-traced 4K game, but it will certainly go a long way as the platform modernizes further.

“With this new update, we’ve improved the visual quality of all our materials, including bricks, glass, metal, and more!, so they look and feel even more real than before,” Roblox Company said. These upgraded materials will be the new defaults going forward, but players will have the option to stick with the old graphics.

This major update is part of the company’s long-term plan to become a more engaging platform for creating and gaming. And he summed up his philosophy on amateur game design at the bottom of the blog:

“An object made of wood should catch fire when exposed to fire. Rain must collect in the ground and gradually seep into porous materials such as soil. Sounds must be muffled as they pass through walls. These are the types of things we will enable by default so creators can focus on creating engaging experiences instead of worrying about essential technical complexities» said the company.

Despite the company’s lofty ambitions, Roblox’s revenue and stock value are down by double digits this year.. The image of the platform also continues to take hits. Recent reports have pointed to failures in content moderation and allegations of an exploitative business model. Earlier this week, a vulnerability in the chat caused the accidental banning of a lot of accounts.

Source: Kotaku