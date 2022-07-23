Ricardo Cadena on Mozo and Ormeño betting in a casino: I’m not surprised

The Herd strategist commented on the leaked videos where two players are betting in a casino before playing against Juve.

For Club Guadalajara it was not the night they expected last Friday, since the defeat against Juventus 2-0 It could have been a better result due to the performance they showed in the second half where they were close to leveling the score, however the coach Ricardo Cadena took time to clarify the issue of the videos that were leaked before the engagement where Alan Mozo and Santiago Ormeño appear betting in a casino.

The strategist of Rebaño Sagrado expressed its position regarding the recordings of Ormeño and Mozo that caused all kinds of comments on social networks, Well, some fans found it outrageous that the attacker had not made his debut and was already playing in a casino with the red and white uniform. But Cadena revealed that it even seemed very little to him that only one video appeared, since he was also in the middle of that lobby.

“Being staying in a hotel like this, where you pass by and there is a casino in the lobby, I thought there would even be more videos because we have all walked there, my family and I were there, family came to greet me and I walked there, I met many people and They took pictures of me, they even recorded videos of me and I thought they were going to go out there, but well, I’m not surprised.

“We are in a city where most hotels have a casino and the players are human beings. and they can go for a walk or after lunch I give them half an hour to walk and in this city it is something normal, for me there is nothing that surprises me”, commented Cadena, after the friendly match against Vecchia Signora where Santiago Ormeño finally made his debut.

Satisfied with the result against Juventus

On the other hand, the Chivas helmsman assured that he is satisfied with the performance that his players showed, especially in the second part, since the elements that started the duel, who are usually not starters, also showed a competitive face that made it Realize that you have many options to modify your next lineups.

