Reese Witherspoon, the richest in the world after selling her production company

Maybe Reese witherspoon go down in history for many things, but without a doubt, one of them will be for having starred one of the biggest financial hits in the film industry. A few days ago, the American press confirmed the sale of an important part of Hello Sunshine, the production company that Reese founded in 2016, for a whopping $900 million (about 760 million euros). A master move also taking into account that the actress still maintains an important package of shares (it is said that it would be around 18%) and will continue to have control over the decisions because as part of the agreement, she will be part of the board of directors.

With successful titles behind them such as Big Little Lies either LossHello Sunshine was born to give voice and opportunities to women in the film industry after the actress’s own experience, who claimed not to find scripts or roles designed for women. A priority for Reese since her creation that she intends to keep after the sale. “This deal will allow the company to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women’s lives.”

Although Reese Witherspoon will continue to be part of the company together with its current CEO, Sarah Harden, in front will also be the two new buyers, Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, two former Disney directors. Although few other details of the sale have been given, it is known that behind the operation is a subsidiary of the Blackstone investment fund, which seems to have taken a risk with the purchase of these shares (it is estimated that slightly less than half of the total ), because according to the international press, Hello Sunshine only gives benefits from the year 2020.