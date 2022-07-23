Real Madrid vs Barcelona: when and where to watch the pre-season Spanish Classic from Mexico

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: where and when to watch the Spanish preseason classic from Mexico

The Classic Spanish will live a new chapter in its extensive history, because although it will be a friendly commitment, the present of the real Madrid Y Barcelona makes the expectation skyrocket to see the top stars of Iberian football.

On the one hand, the merengue team led by Carlo Ancelotti will arrive in Las Vegas to start his preseason and as current champion of the UEFA champions league; while the culés of Xavi Hernandez They will seek to highlight the extraordinary transfer market they carried out, with the great attraction of seeing the debut of Robert Lewandowski with the Blaugrana colours.

Where is Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

Las Vegas will be the host city for the second Spanish classic to be played in the United States, specifically in the brand new Allegiant Stadiumhome of the NFL Raiders, with capacity for 65,000 fans and which cost $1.8 billion in 2020.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Raiders and with a capacity for 65 thousand fans (Photo: Kirby Lee / Reuters)

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona in preseason?

The Classic Spanish of Las Vegas will be this Saturday, July 23 at 10:00 p.m.in Mexico City time, so it will have prime time for the American public on a Saturday night.

For local time in Las Vegas, Nevada, the game will start at 8:00 p.m.; while in Buenos Aires time it will start at 00:00 at night, already corresponding to Sunday morning.

Where to see the Spanish Classic from Mexico?

The transmission for the party from Mexico will be exclusively for Sky Sportsspecifically through the channel 501 Y 1501 in High Definition, so it will be necessary to subscribe to satellite television sky.

Regarding the Internet transmission for Mexico, it will also be in the streaming service of Sky, blue-to-gofor which it is necessary to have contracted a Sky package.

Date: Saturday, July 23, 10:00 p.m. (CDMX time); Channel: Sky Sports 501 and 1501

The Brazilian Vinicius Jr and Raphinha will meet in El Clásico for the first time (Photo: Infobae)

Possible alignments for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in Las Vegas, in the United States:

Due to the latest history of a Classic Spanish in the United States, the two teams are expected to come out with their best elements for the first half of the game and a part of the second. Later the massive changes will come on the part of the two groups.

The possible XI of Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Federico Valverde, Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema.

The possible XI of Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerardo Piqué, Ronald Araújo, Jordi Alba; Kessie, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Ansu Fati and Robert Lewandowski.

Roberto Lewandoski’s debut is expected in the Las Vegas Spanish Classic (Photo: Sam Navarro/Reuters)

While Real Madrid will begin its journey through the United States with this commitment; for him barca It will be his second duel on American territory, since last Tuesday, July 19, he began his preseason with a 6-0 win over Inter Miami.

After this commitment, the Barça team will face Juventus and New York Red Bull, on July 26 and 30, respectively, and then travel to Barcelona for the trophy Joan Gamper vs Cougarsscheduled for August 7.

Secondly, Real Madrid will face America on Tuesday 26 and then against Juventus on July 30, matches with which the preseason will end and prepare for the European Super Cup match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

KEEP READING:

Dani Alves is already from Pumas! The Brazilian signed, trained and was presented with the number 33

With victory and eight goals, Rafa Márquez made his debut as coach of the Barcelona subsidiary

Pachuca prepares to receive its star; Jennifer Hermoso will arrive in Mexico to report with the Gophers