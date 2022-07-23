Ranking of (Almost) All Chris Evans Movies
There is no actor that we want to see things that we do not expect from him than Chris Evans. And, apparently, there is no role that Chris Evans and directors Joe and Anthony Russo want more than one in which he actually opens up all the way.
“We were talking to Evans at the end of Avengers: Endgame about what he was going to do next. And she said, listen, ‘I’m very comfortable. I’m blessed and fortunate to be at the point where I am in my career that I just want to take risks going forward.'”
This is how Joe Russo talks about the duo’s decision to give Evans a role in the unseen agent – which opens this week on Netflix – as something other than America’s hero.
“So when we were working on this character,” Russo continued, “we were saying, ‘Who are we going to get to play a complete sociopath? Just as a setting, thinking about who the villain could be.’ And we thought of Evans.”
Netflix seems hell-bent on turning the old guard of the Avengers into psychopaths. Chris Hemsworth recently played the role of a delusional laboratory scientist in spider-head. (Who’s next? Chris Pratt?)
We like to. We want to see these actors try to make us hate them. Villainy is always more fun.
So, on the eve of Evans’ delightful villainous turn, we’ve ranked (almost) all of his movies and roles, ranking the ones we think are the best, which happen to be the ones in which he plays a touch of evil. Are they the best “movies starring Chris Evans”, or the best “Chris Evans performances”? The truth is that we couldn’t decide, so we stayed with a little of both.
Also, the lists that start with the worst movies and make you scroll all the way down to see the best… well, why not. We are clear that you want to know what to see tonight. We help you.
Here are Chris Evans’ best performances/movies/whatever so far in his career.
1
Snowpiercer (2013)
While I was in the middle of running Captain AmericaEvans signed future Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho (parasites), for this post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller. The result is perhaps Chris Evans’ best role to date and, without a doubt, one of his best films. Let’s hope that Evans decides to do more small projects in the future. Also more adult rated movies.
two
Sunshine (2007)
Though not the lead in Danny Boyle’s sci-fi journey to save the Earth, Evans rounds out a spectacular cast, including Cillian Murphy, Rose Byrne and Michelle Yeoh. It’s one of the first high-concept ensemble movies where we saw Evans as a planetary avenger before The Avengers. It remains one of his best films.
3
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)
We had no doubt that Evans could become a sociopath in the unseen agent. We had seen it before. Playing one of the protagonist’s badass exes, Evans makes us hate him, but in every good way. Controversial opinion: Scott Pilgrim it’s Evans’ best comic book movie.
4
Backstabs (2019)
Perhaps it was the complete change of role after more than a decade of heroic protagonists. Maybe it was that comfortable wool sweater. Whatever the reason, Ransom Drysdale’s in daggers in the back it’s Chris Evans’ best role to date. We have said it. We stay with that.
5
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Well, it’s time to consider the works of Marvel. While Hombre de Hierro will continue to be something of the heart of the reactor of the franchise’s stories, Evans’ Captain America is without a doubt the soul. Throughout the series, he was the team’s moral compass and de facto leader. Evans played the comic character Steve Rogers with such amazing perfection that we don’t think anyone will try it again. At least not honestly; however, we love Captain America parodies from shows like TheBoys.
6
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
In its own franchise – which we consider to be the best of all the individual Marvel franchises (even Hombre de Hierro)- Evans’ Captain America offers spectacular action and unexpected emotion. In Civil Warthe lowest and most fractured moment of the Avengers team, Evans puts in an especially powerful performance opposite Downey Jr.
7
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
We could group this with end game and rate it as a single performance; infinity war It represents something of an act one for Evans’ ultimate tests as Steve Rogers, culminating in one last leadership effort and crystallizing in the character’s defining moment of courage and affirmation, Rogers wielding Mjölnir. We get goosebumps just thinking about it. Also, have you seen his hair and his beard in this movie?
8
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
The core of Steve Rogers’ journey as Captain America is his relationship with Bucky Barnes. That friendship anchors the franchise, and the rift between the two men precipitates much of Rogers’ internal conflict and issue of resolution. the winter soldier introduces this schism and offers fans perhaps the best action and fight choreography of any Marvel film to date.
9
The Avengers (2012)
The first installment of The Avengers seemed more like The Robert Downey Jr. Show But there, as his burgeoning No. 2, Evans seemed already poised to replace Iron Man as leader of the pack and soul of the franchise. He would have struggles and infighting, but in the first film of The Avengers we have one of the best and tightest ensemble comic book movies of all time.
10
An Exceptional Gift (2017)
We realize that an exceptional gift it’s the only film on this list in which Evans plays a character who isn’t in existential danger—or in high school, which is pretty much the same thing. Here, he plays the guardian of a child prodigy. It’s a calmer role, and we love the softer twist. Incidentally, Evans makes a similar interpretation of tutor in defend Jacobanother fantastic paper.
eleven
Captain America the First Avenger
While Steve Rogers’ origin story sits somewhere in the middle of the pack when ranking the best MCU movies, on second glance we find something oddly redeeming in the film’s simplicity and straightforward storytelling, now that the The MCU seems incapable of telling a solid origin story without cramming 400 characters on screen. There’s a reason why end game it paid off. For movies like this.
12
The invisible agent (2022)
the unseen agent unfolds as a script written by an AI algorithm designed to maximize enjoyment; it is as if a user were to enter “espionage action thriller” into a computer and ask it to “run the program”. Which makes the whole movie feel a bit soulless, even if the action is obviously impressive. Still, Evans plays another fantastically evil role. We’re starting to think Evans is better when he’s down.
13
Not Another Stupid American Movie (2001)
Are you surprised that this movie is on the list? Well it shouldn’t. It is a classic. It’s a time when Evans could have opted to just do rom-com or handsome-guy roles. We are lucky that it was not.
14
Fantastic Four (2005)
Well this is a bit of a fluke. The movie is… okay. Regardless, we’re glad Evans was able to re-enter the new age of Marvel. In doing so, he helped change cinema forever.
