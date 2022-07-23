Ramiro Funes Mori says ‘yes’ to Cruz Azul and is one signature away from being a reinforcement

Sources assure ESPN that the Argentine defender accepted the offer of the Machine to join his squad

MEXICO — Blue Cross is one signature away from finally having his central defender: Ramiro Funes Mori.

as advanced ESPN last Wednesday, Machine made an irresistible offer for the 31-year-old Argentine defender, who this Friday responded favorably in his desire to join the cement team.

sources explained to ESPN that the contract will be for one year and the only thing that remains is to formalize the verbal agreement between all the parties to establish the clauses of the contract, which Funes Mori sign and then be announced by Blue Cross.

The signing of the “Mellizo”, twin brother of the Rayados de Monterrey striker, Rogelio Funes Moriwill happen once the 31-year-old Argentine player manages to disassociate himself from the Al-Nassr Club, to which Blue Cross will pay an unspecified amount to terminate the final year of his contract with the Arab team.

Al-Nassr is the same club to which Uruguayan striker Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez was sold from Cruz Azul last January, before his return to Liga MX with América.

Ramiro Funes Mori is shaping up to become a new Cruz Azul player. AP Photo

Funes Mori and his representative already agree on the salary and contractual conditions offered by Blue Crossinformed the informants.

Sources also told ESPN that the contract of the former Argentine national team could even be extended beyond June 30, 2023 in the scenario that Ramiro and the celestial club so decide once this first agreement ends.

If everything goes according to plan, Funes Mori could travel to Mexico City on Monday or Tuesday to sign his contract, undergo a medical examination and be officially presented by Blue Cross.

Last January, ESPN reported that Blue Cross had tried to recruit Ramiro Funes Morialthough at that time the loan negotiation was closed for one year with the option to purchase the Peruvian Luis Abram.