“Put up for sale, PSG has decided”. Bomb from Spain, is there already the new club?

Not only Neymar, PSG has also decided to release other players in the squad who would no longer be in line with the club’s policy which, after yet another disappointment, the Champions has decided to start a new cycle with fewer stickers and younger than talent. In this sense, considering the farewell of the former director Leonardo, who could say goodbye to the French capital is the Argentine Lionel Messi. The former Barcelona, ​​after only one year, therefore, is not sure of staying.









Regardless, Messi still has one year on his contract and therefore, without the necessary conditions to say goodbye, he would remain in his place even if not entirely desired. The bomb comes from Spain where Cadena Cope explains that the ace of the Argentine national team has also been put up for sale by Paris Saint-Germain, who wants to reduce the salary and build a team of young people. On the trail of the Flea there would be the Manchester City: Guardiola would be happy to hug him again.