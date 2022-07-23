price and official launch in Mexico of the smallest Mazda that, like few others, now costs cheaper

Available in sedan and hatchback, Mazda’s smallest car, the Mazda2is already in Mexico in his model-year 2023with an interesting novelty: lowered its price.

In the case of the sedan, in addition to arriving in the versions Yo and i Sportwill also be available on the i Grand Touring MHEV (mild-hybrid) version and in a new Carbon Edition which is also MHEV.

For its part, the hatchback will be available in the levels i Sport, i Grand Touring MHEV (mild-hybrid) and in the new Carbon Edition MHEV. That is, there is no version i here.

The engine remains the same as the previous model year: a 1.5 SkyActiv-G 109 hp and 104 lb-ft of torque, mated to manual or automatic transmissions six speed.





In the case of versions i Grand Touring and Carbon Editionthey integrate technology mild-hybridso they are associated only with the automatic gearbox and deliver 110 hp and 106 lb-ft.

Mazda2 Carbon Edition MHEV

Special mention deserves the new version Carbon Edition which, in addition to being MHEV, comes with a paint color in completely black -even on the rims- and is placed as the equipment top of the range.





For this reason, this version integrates, for the first time in a Mazda2, advanced driving aids such as: autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistant and automatic high beam system.

Meanwhile, the levels i, i Sport and i Grand Touring MHEV They have no changes and are maintained with standard equipment that includes LED headlights, ESC, six airbags and a 7-inch screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as the control center of the infotainment system.





Some of the features for versions i Sport, i Grand Touring MHEV and Carbon Edition They include: light and rain sensor, rear view camera, head-up display, seats with leather upholstery and the front ones with heating and automatic air conditioning.

Price and availability

The Mazda2 -in sedan and hatchback- is the first model of the Mazda offer to enter the model-year 2023 and is now available in Mexico.

Starting with the trim level i, the input and that is only available in sedan, got a price reduction of 36,000 pesosas the 2022 model year was in 309,900 pesos and now it’s on 273,900 pesos.





Meanwhile, the next trim level, the i Sport (available already in hatchbak and sedan) costs this model-year 26,000 pesos less than 2022, since its price was 329,900 pesosand this time it remains in 303,900 pesos.

The one that was previously the top of the range, the i Grand Touring MHEVis now priced at 343,900 pesoswhich meant 26,000 pesos less than the cost of the previous year, which was 369,900 pesos.

For the new trim level Carbon Edition MHEVthe top of the range now, this one starts at 363,900 pesos.