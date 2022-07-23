Pink Friday Roman Reloaded by Nicki Minaj turns ten

Pink Friday Roman Reloaded is certainly the most controversial record in the discography of Nicki Minaj. If, on the one hand, the project has guaranteed the rapper worldwide fame, on the other hand, it has divided her fan base, especially the long-standing one.

The album was released in line with the worldwide success of Super Bass, recently certified diamond disc by the RIAA. The track had consecrated Nicki Minaj as a celebrity, showing her versatility and ability to dominate the radios.

Ten years ago, Nicki Minaj released Pink Friday Roman Reloaded.

The concept of the disc revolves around Roman, one of Onika’s most beloved alter egos. The character had previously distinguished himself as irreverent, unfiltered and provocative: these traits would then characterize the entire project, described by the artist as a hymn to freedom.

Creative freedom it is certainly the trait that best describes Roman Reloaded, a collection of more than twenty tracks divided into two parts. One rap and the other strongly influenced by electronic music and, in particular, by dance, which in the two-year period 2011-2012 was depopulating everywhere.

The two inaugural songs of the record era were Roman Holiday And Starships, representing the two souls of the disc. The first is presented as an experimental piece where sacred music and hip-hop come together for a futuristic and disturbing result at the same time. Nicki brought the unprecedented to the 2012 Grammys stage, setting up an exhibition destined to raise a lot of controversy in the most conservative circles.

Starships it was, instead, a symbol of the pop part of Pink Friday Roman Reloaded. A global success that conquered the top floors of the main world rankings. Together with the twin Pound the Alarmthe track allowed the album to have considerable commercial success and Nicki to reach a much wider fan base.

It was these dance and pop songs that attracted the criticism of some fans, accustomed to a less commercial image. Some saw this sonic diversification as a demonstration of maturity, while others harshly criticized it, accusing Onika of following contemporary trends.

However, the pop vocation of this record must not overshadow the songs that represent Nicki Minaj’s true artistic nature. In the rap section – as well as in the tracklist of The Re-Upthe reissue released in late 2012 – there are, in fact, some of the best songs of his career.

Surely Roman Holiday And Beez In The Trap with 2 Chainz, with whom the experimentation of the album reached the highest peaks. In particular, the duet with Tity Boi would have ended up in the ranking of the hundred best songs of the ’10s according to Rolling Stone.

Yet, Freedom And High Schoolwith a more classic and old-school cut, as well Up In Flames And Champion. In particular, the latter saw the participation of heavyweights of the caliber of Drake, Nas and Young Jeezy.

Pink Friday Roman Reloaded it certainly sounds like a brave job and, while not Nicki Minaj’s best album, it gives us a spontaneity that is often forgotten in a music industry that lives only on streams and big numbers.

That this artistic freedom is destined to also characterize the next disk by Onika? In the meantime, you just have to recover Roman Reloaded from the Spotify link below… good listening!