‘Pig’, ‘Between life and death’ and ‘Father there is only one 3’ hit the billboard

‘The Aragonese billboard is completed this weekend with the third installment of the comedy Santiago Segura ‘Father there is only one’ and the ‘thriller’ starring Antonio de la Torre ‘Between life and death’. Nicolas Cage stars ‘pig’the other film that will be on the big screen next to ‘The invisible agent‘, a spy movie by the Russo brothers.

Giordano Gederlini directs ‘Between Life and Death’, a Franco-Spanish ‘thriller’ starring Anthony of the Tower. The actor plays Leo Castaneda a Spaniard living in Brussels who works as a subway driver. One night he witnesses the suicide of Hugo, his son, of whom he had not known anything for more than two years. The search for answers will lead him on a dangerous investigation and face his own past.

Santiago Segura returns to the cinema with the third installment of ‘Father there is but one’, in which they will live an early Christmas. The family comedy will return with all the characters and actors from the previous installments, the novelty is that the children are now 6 and the appearance of the grandfather, played by Charles Iglesias, who replaced Antonio Resines. In the cast they repeat, in addition to Segura, Tony Acosta, the children Martina D’Antiochia, Calma Segura, Luna Fulgencio, Carlos G. Morollón, Sirena Segura and Luna López, the uncles Leo Harlem and Silvia Abril and the mother-in-law Loles León, in addition to other secondary characters and the dog, José Luis.

‘Pig’ is the new movie starring Nicolas Cage and which marks the film debut of American filmmaker Michael Sarnoski. A drama in the Cage stars as a lonely man living in a dilapidated cabin in the woods of Oregon. His only company and livelihood is his truffle-hunting pig. When the animal is kidnapped, Rob dives into the weird criminal underworld of Portland restaurants to get it back.

Ryan Gosling stars ‘The invisible agent’, an espionage thriller based on Mark Greaney’s book saga ‘The Gray Man’, in which he will be accompanied by Ana de Armas and Chris Evans. The film arrives this Friday on the billboard and on the 22nd on Netflix.

‘In front of you’ is the South Korean film directed by Hong Sang-soo in which its protagonist, after several years living in the United States, returns to Seoul to reunite with his sister and nephew. As she gets used to life in Korea, she discovers new places, walks through a park or looks for the old house where she grew up, now turned into a store.

The new film by the Japanese director Atsuko Ishizuka together with the famous animation studio MadHouse ‘So long, Don Glees! It also hits theaters this weekend. It is an adventure story starring three friends over the course of a summer that will completely change their lives. The character design is in charge of Takahiro Yoshimatsu, known for his work in anime such as ‘Hunter x Hunter’ or ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’.