Pete Davidson’s “true” feelings for Kim Kardashian revealed by body language expert and it’s embarrassing for him

PETE Davidson’s true feelings towards Kim Kardashian can be seen in their body language, and it’s slightly embarrassing for him.

The 28-year-old comic, which has been dating Kim, 41, since their first meeting in October, is a “puppy dog” in the company of the reality star, according to her body language.

Judi James, who previously revealed how “catnip” Pete showed his “magic appeal” in Hulu’s trailer for The Kardashians, analyzed the couple’s recent photos.

Body language expert says Pete’s poses are in stark contrast to ex-husband Kanye West’s “creepy” look, so what does his stance show?

In an exclusive piece for The US Sun, Judi reveals everything …

Watching their first scene together during the magic carpet gag on Saturday Night Live, you’d be picking these two as a weird couple with contrasting branding and body language.

Kim was the sleek, immaculate Sphinx-like beauty that used minimal movement for maximum impact.

Meanwhile Pete was the slender, silly and eternally adolescent punk for whom inelegance was part of the sexual appeal.

Her name didn’t even start with a “K”, which should have forbidden any relationship with Kim.

But this was where Pete went from magic carpet to red carpet with Kim and emerged as the surrendered male.

‘PUPPY DOG OBEDIENCE’

He is a boy so in love and in love that he would succumb to the Kardashian brand with nothing but a puppy-like expression of obedience and joy on his face.

Her hair has been cut at the unbleached root and the big signature shades hide those signature ‘sleepless’ eyes.

Her goofy, toothy smile has been converted into a broad, sparkling, and more sophisticated smile than what appears to be an infatuated appreciation of her fiancée goddess.

Kim’s eyes speak to the camera but Pete only has eyes for her, almost drooling over her in this cute red carpet pose.

‘LOVELY TEEN’

Kim is back in the world of sparkling, immaculate elegance here, and Pete lets the slender punk teen seek out something much more obedient and with a message.

He stands at attention diligently, again with his eyes hidden behind the curtains like a poker player and a tight-lipped smile of total satisfaction and delight.

Pete’s “infatuated teenager” body language is in total contrast to Kanye’s grim, sullen, unsmiling gaze when posing with Kim.

‘PROTECT AND TAKE THE UNIT’

Kim exudes sophistication as Pete steps forward in protective mode.

His hand is on top of the buckle, which will normally signal he’s the one on the head.

Their paired relaxed fingers signal a lack of tension or drama between the happy couple.

‘DESIRING TO PLEASURE’

The man whose characteristic smile normally involves exposing a full set of upper and lower teeth now has his lips tightened in his smile.

She seems to behave best around Kim, and these more temperate, well-mannered PDAs hint at his strength to have feelings for her and a desire to do things right to please her.

His features soften as he looks at her, forming the classic “look of love”.

His gaze in response is more aware and adult, but still with a strong tinge of affection.

‘BRANDING KARDASHIAN’

The reveal of Pete’s eye here shows more clues about the Kardashian brand.

Her brows look as clean as her haircut and her forehead is completely unlined.

The couple also adopts mirror poses, suggesting a desire to look like a couple who think alike.

‘TRY TO BE TWO PEAS IN ONE POD’

The mirrored “two peas in a pod” look is rampant here, with matching bleached hair and matching body language.

This type of mirroring shows a strong desire to be seen as one person or as a totally matching couple.

When we try to look like our partner, it shows a desire to create the strongest bonds by emphasizing similarities rather than celebrating differences.

Physically they huddle together, suggesting they see themselves as a protection from the world, and that double handshake with her hand on his arm signals a desire for ownership and protection.

‘EMPOWERING KIM’S EGO’

Kim takes a pouting selfie here as Pete smiles like the cat who took the cream.

Body language like this suggests that Pete could be the perfect, flattering, and ego-stimulating counterpoint to any more detached or problematic previous partner.

Shooting from an angle over their heads with this head closeness suggests trust and a desire to show the sexy, flirty side of their relationship.