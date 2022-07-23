NITA STRAUSS joins the DEMI LOVATO band, a video with the first performance

Nita Straussthat three days ago he left the band from Alice Cooper after eight years, she officially joined the singer’s band Demi Lovato regarding his new tour.

Nita made his live debut with Demi last night (July 14) with a performance of the new single from Lovato, ‘Substance’, during the famous American television night show Jimmy Kimmel Live !. Below is a video with the appearance in the program.

Demi Lovato is about to go on tour in support of the new album ‘Holy Fvck’, which will be released on August 19th via Island Records. The disc, which follows ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’ last year, it would be a departure from the typical pop aesthetic of Lovato and has a more “punk-rock” sound.

The artist, on the new album ‘Holy Fvck’states that it is the inauguration of a new era, after having spread a photo with the caption on social networks “A funeral for my pop music”. Asserting in an interview for Rolling Stone that fans of him should expect a heavier sound than in the past: \ U0026lt; \ u0026lt; It is a new era that remembers my first era. They are constantly evolving, constantly changing. I’d like to leave the rest of my music behind and start over in this new era with the next album … but I do it every cycle of albums! >>

Nita Strauss, last 12 Julyannounced his departure from the band Alice Cooper after 8 years of militancy, stating: << After this incredible European tour, it is a bit sad for me to let you know that I will not play with Alice Cooper's band on the next fall tour. Unfortunately I will also have to cancel the festival dates I had planned with my solo band for the rest of the year. I'm not pregnant !!! There is no drama and my year on tour is still VERY full. In fact, as I write this post, I'm on a direct flight to my next adventure, and I'll be back on stage much sooner than you think! But this is news that I will reveal another day. The last eight years together have been a life experience and I couldn't be more grateful to Alice and Sheryl Cooper, Shep Gordon, the amazing band, crew and fans for welcoming me. I don't know what the future holds after this, but I'll be forever grateful! >>

Yesterday, however, Alice Cooper announced the return of the massive guitarist to the band Kane Robertsalready in the band of Cooper about the mid-80s with which he recorded the albums ‘Constrictor’ of 1986 and ‘Raise Your Fist and Yell’ of 1987.

The King of shock rock commented: << Can't wait to welcome you to Kane Roberts for our shows in September and October. We’ve been friends all this time, and he’s always been one of my favorite guitarists. He is bringing more muscle to the Detroit Muscle Tour. We’ve always had an open door policy in the band where musicians can come and go, so it’s very exciting to be back on stage with Kane. Fans expect a real treat at these shows. It will be a blast. Kane Roberts, Ryan Roxie And Tommy Henriksen to guitars? Hell Yeah! >>

Here is the video of the performance of ‘Substance’ from Demi Lovatowith Nita Strauss on guitar:

DEMI LOVATO FIRST LIVE PERFORMANCE OF SUBSTANCE ON JIMMY KIMMEL pic.twitter.com/ho3fli87Q3 – anna (@buterasglass) July 15, 2022