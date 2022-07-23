Nicole Kidman and the keys to wearing wide jeans that are trending

australian actress Nicole Kidman (55) was stylish and relaxed with some jeans wide and baggy long shot that we fell in love with. We analyze them.

Dropped, loose and chic crotch: Nicole Kidman’s jean on trend

Fashion is as seductive for celebrities and it girls as it is for anyone. And it is that on the horizon of this changing industry there is always a fashion hit to get lost among its new design lines and its unprecedented style, even when it comes to retro garments because is there anything that is not? Fashion is cyclical.

The best thing is when we find those trendy pieces that both women of 50 and those born in 2000 wear. And it is the case of these wide leg that she wore Nicole Kidman. Let’s see.

It is a wide, baggy jean, low waist and dropped in the XXL version. In perfect harmony with the crucible of jeans On trend, this new jean from Balenciaga exceeds the level of what we thought were XXL, wide leg and slouchy sulietas.

Full of volumes and folds, the jeans of Nicole Kidman They dazzle just like her silver outfit at Haute Couture Week in Paris paying homage to one of her favorite designers at his show, which she arrived at – despite jeans-.

And while the irregular silver dress with black gloves drives us wild, this casual-chic take on Nicole Kidman It is to stop to analyze. These are stylish and daring wide legs that the protagonist of “Big Little Lies”, among infinite successes, flaunted before the public that saw her go by.

The comfortable and informal outfit is designed in an oversize key in lavender blue, with such a wide leg and so low rise that it is not often to find them on the street. This daring bet leaves the jean as the protagonist and Nicole Kidman he limits himself to accompanying the stardom of his incredible cowboy with other neutral garments.

From the new collection of jeans of the designer, Nicole chose the most loose and stylish. Font. Balenciaga.

Pointed boots can be seen below the wide leg and to accentuate the flattering effect of the wide silhouette of her jeans, she is accompanied with a basic black top, super elegant, and with long sleeves.

Attached to the body like a second skin, it contrasts with the extremely thin and slim garment, showing the contours that hide the legs, refining the waist and providing a share of sensuality thanks to its wide round neckline.

The match with the jean is perfect. To accessorize, a black desire, a collected hairstyle and the lesson of fashion, minimalism and simplicity is signed by the great Nicole Kidman.

To imitate this daring style, worthy of any twenty-something, but that looks good on all of us, it will be enough to get the jeans of Nicole Kidman at the Balenciaga online store for 950 euros or get a similar model. Bet on the super daring lead garment to put together your relaxed and trendy look as the unstoppable actress and producer!

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.