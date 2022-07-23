Nicolas Cage wants to join the sequel to The Batman!

Nicolas Cage wants to play Egghead in a sequel batman

Nicolas Cage commented in an interview for SXSW who is interested in joining a future sequel to batman as the villain Egg head, a character played by the actor Vincent Price on the iconic show Batman in the 60s:

“We have this new [película con] Robert Pattinson as ‘The Batman,’ which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet, but I think it would be great. The villain that Vincent Price played in the ’60s series, Egghead, I think I want to take a chance on Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know at Warner Bros that I’m in for Egghead.” Nicolas Cage

Who is Egghead?

the character of Egg head is a villain created for the television series batman in the sixties and that at that time was interpreted by Vincent Price. With a large, round bald spot, he considers himself to be “the smartest criminal in the world” and is defined to include eggs in their crimes in some way, such as egg-shaped weapons or tear eggs. He did eventually have minor appearances in the comics, but the comedic nature of him has never made him stand out much.

Considering that the director of batman, Matt Reeves, managed to give him a much deeper and darker dimension The Riddler, one of the most comical villains of the bat comics, may want to take an unexpected turn in a sequel and include Egg head.

The filmmaker confirmed that it is in his plans to make a sequel thanks to the success of the first part and will expand the plot to two derived series in hbo maxone set in Arkham Asylum and another focused on Penguin, interpreted by Colin Farrell. Therefore, it would not be so far-fetched to see the character, and knowing Nicolas Cage’s intense method of creating strange characters, he would certainly be a great addition to the universe starring Robert Pattinson.

“We’re already telling other stories on streaming, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin, which is going to be great. We are also working on other things, but we have started talking about another movie.” Matt Reeves

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?