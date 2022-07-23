Nicki Minaj announces new single Freaky Girl and the return of Queen Radio

A few weeks separate us from the launch of Freaky Girlthe new single from Nicki Minaj. The rapper posted a preview of the song a few days ago, collecting millions of views on social media.

The song anticipates the arrival of the rapper’s fifth recording effort, which has been in the works for years now. Over the past few months, the artist hasn’t left the fan base with a dry mouth, posting Do We Have A Problem And We Go Up.

Nicki Minaj is about to return: Freaky Girl is the new single!

The unpublished samples the famous Super Freak by Rick James and the few bars Nicki shared gave us back a style banger Anaconda. In fact, the artist’s words leave little to the imagination:

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slip and slide it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it “

Along with this novelty, Onika has announced the return of Queen Radio the day before the publication of the piece, which will take place on August 12th. The rapper launched the platform in 2018 in collaboration with Apple Music. Recently, the artist signed a partnership with Amazon, which will make the live broadcasts available on the Amp app.

Yesterday evening, Nicki Minaj made a short live on it to test its functionality together with the fans. The occasion gave her followers a chance to ask her a few questions about the album, which for now is completely shrouded in mystery.

“The album is epic, f ***! I don’t feel I need to define myself or my music anymore. I think I just want to enjoy the music and the process. Therefore, I cannot pigeonhole the disc precisely. “

The next few months are expected to be quite busy for the queen of the game. Nicki will likely perform on the stage for MTV Video Music Awards as well as two participations in festivals that have already been confirmed for some time.

In particular, on August 1, Onika will take the stage of the Budweiser Stage of Toronto alongside friends and colleagues Lil Wayne and Drake. The exhibition will therefore be an opportunity for the Young Money trio to rap side by side after years and various vicissitudes.

In the meantime, you can retrieve the snippet of Freaky Girl by clicking on the link you find below. Could Nicki Minaj have another # 1 on her hands? In a few weeks, we’ll find out… good listening!